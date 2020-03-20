“I like Harv.”
Those buttons were proudly worn throughout the UI campus in 1969, when second-year coach Harv Schmidt led Illini basketball out of the debilitating “slush fund” through an uproarious 19-5 campaign.
His emergence out of the then-Assembly Hall tunnel drew raucous cheers and a standing ovation. He was beloved.
Harv can use your cheers today, and better yet your “best wishes” as he is under hospice care with heart issues at the Windsor Health Care Center, 710 3rd St., Windsor, Colo., 80550. Or you can go through wife Donna at 970-461-8378 (home) or 970-779-2532 (cell).
Harv and Donna will be married 60 years in August. But she can’t be with him now. Due to coronavirus concerns, she hasn’t been able to enter the health care center since Harv arrived there Monday.
Old-timers will recall Harv as a lanky forward out of Kankakee, leading strong 17-5 and 18-4 UI teams that finished second to Iowa in the Big Ten in 1955 and 1956. Huff Gym was jam-packed in those days with Billy Ridley, the Judson twins and Don Ohl on display, the 1956 run briefly attaining No. 1 with UPI, and finishing No. 2 in the nation with AP.
As a senior in 1956-57, Harv was second-team all-conference for a team that started 10-2 but tumbled when center George BonSalle was declared ineligible at the semester.
Harv was viewed as a savior when AD Gene Vance brought him back to campus in 1967. But after the Illini finished second to All-American Rick Mount and Purdue in 1969 — Mount never lost to the Illini — the team trailed off even as Nick Weatherspoon and Rick Schmidt arrived on the scene.
The 5-18 season of 1973-74 marked the disappointing end of Harv’s tenure here. If you recall those days, and the love and effort Harv put into it, send him your best wishes. He is a true Illini.
Have a story to share on the community impact of coronavirus? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.