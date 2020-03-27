Top of the Morning, March 27, 2020
March 26, 2005 — Illinois basketball fans know where they were that night.
Most were glued in front of their TV sets. Or listening on the radio. A select few were at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, watching Illinois play Arizona for a trip to the Final Four.
Champaign’s WDWS 1400-AM plans to rebroadcast the game in its entirety at 11 a.m. Saturday, following Steve Kelly and Loren Tate on “SportsTalk.”
Producer Ed Bond put the recording together. It will run about three hours, with halftime and other breaks taken out.
But you won’t miss a second of the action.
“We were just talking about classic games that people would want to hear,” station general manager Mike Haile said. “This game, in my humble opinion, is the most chilling, electrifying game that Brian Barnhart’s ever called.”
Voice of the Illini Barnhart was joined on the broadcast by former Illini Stephen Bardo and News-Gazette icon Tate.
Haile is a big Barnhart fan.
“We are so blessed to have him here,” Haile said.
Illinois trailed the Wildcats by 15 late in the game, rallied to tie it and won 90-89 in overtime. It earned its first Final Four berth since the 1989 Flyin’ Illini.
Haile replayed the final moments of the game during his Thursday show on WHMS 97.5-FM.
“It gave me chills,” Haile said. “It is so cool.”
Haile hasn’t heard the game start to finish since 2005. On Saturday, he will.
“I think people will enjoy it,” Haile said.
The rebroadcast will air in place of interview shows and “The Money Pit,” a home-improvement series.
Illinois, which controls the broadcast rights, is allowing the game to be replayed.
Bond also served as producer/engineer at the 2005 game.
His lasting memory:
“We were all standing calling the play-by-play at the end of the game. That’s kind of unusual. The last shot by Arizona was all the way at the other end of the court. Our seats were beyond the out-of-bounds line.”
After the final Arizona miss, there was a wild celebration on the court.
The team took a bus back to C-U that night. But the radio crew stayed in Chicago and returned home the next day.
News-Gazette