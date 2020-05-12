Top of the Morning, May 12, 2020
The centerfold of the Chicago Bulls 1985-86 calendar features Michael Jordan dunking on Dan Roundfield — with a young Ed Bond cheering him on.
Bond, the longtime WDWS radio engineer who makes our coverage of Illini athletics tick, was with WMAQ at the time, working alongside Jim Durham and Red Kerr.
The attention given “The Last Dance” prompted Bond to dust off the calendar, which was tucked away at his Urbana residence. “Now I think I’ll get it framed,” he said.
Bond had limited interaction with Jordan, leaving the Bulls coverage team before the team started rattling off NBA championships.
Among the most memorable games Bond helped produce was Jordan’s 63-point effort in a playoff loss at Boston Garden.
“You could tell right away that he was the deal,” Bond said.
