The fun and games are over. Now, it’s just time for games.
The Illini basketball teams officially tip off this week — not counting that “secret” men’s basketball scrimmage on Sunday at South Carolina.
Brad Underwood’s men’s team hosts Lewis University in an exhibition at 8 p.m. Friday. Then, the real work begins next Tuesday against Nicholls State as the Illini aim for their first NCAA tourney berth since 2013.
As usual, you can hear all the games on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM.
Behind the mic — for his 18th season calling Illini men’s basketball games — will be Brian Barnhart. He’ll be joined by former Illini players Deon Thomas and Doug Altenberger, the two rotating duties on a game-by-game basis.
And, starting with the season opener on Nov. 5, Scott Beatty will host our popular postgame call-in show. He’ll be joined by Evan Conn. Get in on the action by calling 217-356-9397 or texting your thoughts to 217-351-5357.
“With heightened expectations for Illinois basketball this season, I’ll be interested to see where postgame conversations go,” Beatty said. “ They’re always lively, but there’s a lot of buzz about this team, especially considering the tournament drought.”
And don’t forget Underwood’s radio show at Papa Del’s — Monday nights at 7 — during the season. The first show will be Nov. 11, during the Illini football team’s bye week, when there will be no Lovie Smith show that night.
Nancy Fahey’s women open at 11 a.m. Tuesday against Chicago State. Behind the mic for the women will be the familiar voice of Mike Koon, who’s provided color commentary on broadcasts for 18 seasons but now takes over play-by-play duties.