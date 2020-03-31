CHAMPAIGN — Vanessa Flaherty knows a little something about fighting the odds.
The first half of her University of Illinois distance running career was filled with such moments.
Suffering from plantar fasciitis in her right foot as a freshman cross-country athlete. Returning to action around Thanksgiving, only to be told after three indoor track and field meets she was dealing with a stress reaction in one of her navicular bones, leading to lack of blood flow in the foot.
Followed in her sophomore cross-country campaign by a stress fracture in one of her femurs, sidelining Flaherty six months.
And yet the LaGrange native and 2016 Lyons Township High School graduate kept fighting back. Setting personal bests and earning multiple Academic All-Big Ten honors.
“Mentally, you just have to keep focused on your goals and remember why you’re doing this in the first place,” Flaherty said. “You’re passionate about the sport and love it. You’re surrounded by these amazing people, helping you through (the tough times).”
So, yes, Flaherty is accustomed to overcoming difficult circumstances thanks to a roller-coaster college running tenure with the Illini.
And she recognizes how well it can serve her as she works through the initial stages of her start-up fashion company, Vanessa Flaherty Design.
“In reality, only 10 percent of start-ups succeed. That’s a very low rate,” Flaherty said. “You’re watching all your friends and peers have careers and make money out of the gate.
“Running prepares you for that. You get to deal with injuries and get to see teammates compete and run, and you just want to be with them. You have to stay focused on getting healthy first.”
Flaherty can turn a little more attention to her start-up these days — when she’s not completing schoolwork — since her final season with the Illini track and field team was canceled earlier this month in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.
“At first, I was very devastated,” Flaherty said. “The coronavirus is not just attacking athletes. It’s attacking everyone globally. I just feel thankful to have my health.”
Whenever running was in her rear view mirror, Flaherty knew exactly what she’d want to do with her life. In fact, she committed to the idea in high school.
“I’ve made clothing since I was about 15 — just sewing it,” Flaherty said, “and I took a couple classes last semester (at Illinois) that I just found particularly inspiring, just about entrepreneurship.”
The Gies College of Business student realized through discussions with in-class speakers “the implications of starting my own business.” She also caught a break when former Illini distance runner Sarah Madsen connected Flaherty with a man who’d become her company’s co-founder, Justin Baker.
“He was just particularly fascinating, helping me with the social media side of starting this business,” Flaherty said. “I got along with him right off the bat.”
For now, Vanessa Flaherty Design will boast an online-only presence, though Flaherty hopes to move into brick-and-mortar situation down the line. She describes her wares as “high-luxury retail clothing,” and the staple of her brand is women’s blazers.
Flaherty’s current goal is creating samples to show off to potential investors and social media influencers, in order to kickstart her operation. Flaherty also believes her UI business background, as well as a 2019 New York-based internship with famed fashion designer Anna Sui’s brand, can give her a better grasp on upcoming fashion trends before they reach the masses.
The current worldwide health crisis has given Flaherty yet another goal for her future work.
“With the coronavirus, we see how much of everyone’s supply chain is in China and overseas,” Flaherty said. “I want to do domestic production and possibly vertically integrate into manufacturing myself.”
Flaherty isn’t quite sure of a home base for her business, wanting to finish classwork online before making any declaration. That’s perhaps the lone aspect of this plan she hasn’t fully fleshed out.
Given how a spate of significant injuries couldn’t stop Flaherty from running, it’s hard to imagine any barriers in the fashion and business worlds could prevent Flaherty from pursuing her fashion dreams.
“Athletics in general prepares you for just about every situation you’ll come across in real life,” Flaherty said. “You have to focus on your task and goal at hand.”