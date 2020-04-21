CHAMPAIGN — Jordan Cagigal’s Illinois track and field career was anything but traditional.
There were few running-related accolades. No personal-best times. Barely any races.
That’s not because the sprinter was incapable of competing at the Big Ten Conference level.
He rolled to seventh place in the 400-meter dash at the Class 3A Illinois High School Association state meet. Representing Metea Valley, his senior-year clocking of 48.47 seconds rated fifth in the entire state.
Cagigal was set up to do big things.
Then, he felt a strange burning sensation in his right foot after finishing his 400 race at the 2017 Big Ten Indoor Championships.
“(A medical scan) showed a small stress fracture in my foot,” Cagigal said. “... It never fully healed.”
He made the difficult decision to end his running career last fall by having surgery on the balky foot. That followed redshirting the entire 2019 Illinois season to deal with the injury.
But Cagigal didn’t separate from the program. Instead, he teamed up with Illini middle distances coach Jebreh Harris and became a student coach, finding a way to help his club without actively running.
“It’s definitely been a huge change,” Cagigal said. “(In my redshirt-junior year) more than anything I really kind of became Coach Harris’ right-hand man. That was really cool to build that relationship with him. ... I look at him as a huge mentor in my life.”
Cagigal wasn’t affected quite the same way as other Illini when their 2020 campaign was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Yes, he’ll no longer pursue a fifth year at Illinois and continue as a coaching presence for his teammates. But Cagigal’s time as a runner already was finished.
That doesn’t mean he didn’t feel the effect of an abrupt end to the Illini’s latest season.
“Most of the people on the team, it happened so fast that they were really blindsided,” Cagigal said. “(It’s disappointing) not being able to practice with the guys every day, and the girls, and not go to meets and see what they would’ve done this year.”
Cagigal had hoped to get back on the track in 2020 prior to opting for foot surgery. Once that didn’t pan out, however, Cagigal was more than willing to dip his toes in the coaching profession.
He began his academic tenure at Illinois with a major in elementary education, already showing the teaching chops being a coach requires.
Even though he eventually switched to communications, because of a clash in commitments required by college track and an education major, Cagigal also has held long-term interest in coaching.
“Just being able to connect with the athletes (is appealing),” Cagigal said. “When you’re competing with them, you don’t really get to be able to see the different personalities of them. You see them in one mode. When you look at it from a coaching perspective, you’re able to connect with them on a deeper level.”
Cagigal especially enjoys the coach-athlete dynamic with redshirt freshman Kashief King. The two trade playful barbs with one another, Cagigal said, but when it’s time to practice, “he’s ready to work.”
“It’s just awesome to see him train,” Cagigal said. “I’m really bummed that I didn’t get to see him run this year.”
Even though Cagigal seamlessly made the transition from athlete to coach, he admits to pondering what his life would be like right now if he could have stayed healthy.
“That’s always going to happen,” Cagigal said. “There were times when I was like, ‘Dang, I wish I could be running right now.’ I’d kill to switch places with (my teammates). But everything does happen for a reason.”
Perhaps to get Cagigal ready for a part-time career as a track and field instructor somewhere else.
“I’ve always loved high school sports,” Cagigal said. “Being a high school track coach would be awesome. That would be the top-tier goal for me.”
Cagigal first will focus on starting his full-time job in sales with a Chicago-based third-party logistics company. A future helping athletes — just like himself not long ago — doesn’t seem too far behind.
His unpredictable time as an Illini helped set in motion this series of events.
“It’s been a crazy experience,” Cagigal said. “Coming in, if you told me everything that’s happened, everything we’ve gone through, I would’ve said you were lying. ... It’s been a blast.”
Getting to know Jordan Cagigal
More on Illinois redshirt junior sprinter Jordan Cagigal away from the track:
Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods
Favorite sport beside tennis: Golf
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Elon Musk, Michael Jordan and King Tut
Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones