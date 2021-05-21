CHAMPAIGN — It wasn’t anything Gary Wieneke said that intimidated Mike Durkin when he first met the now-legendary former Illinois track and cross-country coach as a sophomore in high school in the early ’70s.
It was what Wieneke, who then was a young coach, didn’t say.
“He just wasn’t talkative,” Durkin said. “There was a clear distinction between coach and athlete. I wasn’t a peer of his until later on in life, so the lines were clearly marked. He had rules that you followed, and you didn’t want to stray from those.
“He scared the living daylights out of me.”
Without Wieneke, though, Durkin doesn’t know if his decorated track and cross-country career, highlighted by an appearance at the 1976 Olympics, would have been possible.
And underneath that firm tone, though, Wieneke’s athletes knew he cared about them.
That’s why many of them, including Durkin, still speak with him on the phone regularly to this day. And it’s why many of those athletes will be back in town for the official dedication of the new Gary Wieneke Track on Saturday.
“Stern is a very fair word (to describe him), but boy, you could hear a pin drop when this guy spoke,” Jeff Jirele said. “We respected him so much, and every one of us, to this day, we wanted to please him so bad.”
Underneath his gruff mannerisms was a methodology, said Rob Mango, who graduated in 1973 and was part of a 3,200-relay team that won a national title and set a world record.
Mango, now a world-renowned artist, spent months painting a portrait of Wieneke that now hangs inside the new Demirjian Park Stadium, which houses the UI track and soccer programs.
“He managed to convey to us a sternness and a detachment on one level that made us aspire to get his approval,” Mango said. “But at the same time, he was a technician, and he was implementing training methodology that allowed us to excel to heights.
“When I got to Illinois, we were the 10th out of 10 schools. We were dead last. And by 1972, my junior year, we missed winning the Big Ten by one point. So we went from last to virtually first in three years, so that is what you call a makeover.
“That was all about winning every single weekend, taking no prisoners. Winning was the only thing, getting to the finish line first.”
Wieneke won 12 Big Ten championships during his time at Illinois, including six in outdoor track, five in indoor track and one in cross-country. After retiring at the end of the 2003 track season, he took on a role as the coach of the Unity girls’ cross-country team. Seeing him in that role, Jirele thought, perfectly encapsulated his effect on his athletes.
“They loved this guy,” Jirele said. “This crotchety old guy who was a real tough guy back in our day, but they just fell in love with him.”
Like Durkin, Jirele makes sure to call Wieneke regularly, especially since Wieneke suffered a stroke in 2015. He’s been in poor health since, so much so that he and his family held a celebration of life for him in 2017.
On one of those phone calls years ago, Jirele made sure Wieneke knew how he and his teammates felt about him.
“Coach was always reserved, and I said, ‘I’m going to tell him I love him, I don’t care,’” Jirele said. “He didn’t know how to handle that at first. Now, whenever I hang up, I say, ‘I love you, Coach.’ And now I get an ‘I love you’ out of him. All of us love him so much.”
Many of Wieneke’s former runners will get to town on Friday to spend the weekend together and with their former coach. After the dedication, they’ll take an honorary “first lap” on the track together.
“I think we’re all going to be beaming with pride that we’re all help of what brought this to fruition,” Jirele said, “and to see Gary there with his name on the track.”