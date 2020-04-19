Ninety years ago on Sunday — April 19, 1930 — Lee Sentman set one world record and a quartet of other Illini athletes matched another at the Kansas Relays in Lawrence, Kan.
With a crowd of 20,000 fans looking on and with University of Illinois legend Avery Brundage serving as the meet’s referee, Sentman led off the record-setting day with an all-time mark of 14.6 seconds in the 120-yard high hurdles. The junior from Decatur glided flawlessly over the 10 42-inch high barriers, finishing well ahead of Iowa’s George Saling.
Later in the day, Illinois’s 440-yard sprint relay unit — made up of senior Ernest Useman, junior James Cave, junior Charles Dickinson and senior James Paterson — ran the 440 yards in an all-time college record time of 41 seconds flat. Their clocking tied the world mark.
Sentman is one of the university’s most unheralded athletes ever. In addition to his sterling performance in Kansas 90 years ago, he also tied the collegiate record in the 220 low hurdles at the 1930 NCAA championship meet and tied the world mark at 120 yards at the 1931 Big Ten meet. When he died in 1996 at the age of 86, Sentman’s time of 7.4 seconds in the 60-yard high hurdles, set in 1931, remained as the sixth-fastest time ever recorded at an Illini athlete in that event.
Exceptional in the classroom as a civil engineering major, Sentman was awarded the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor in 1930. During World War II, he served as an executive officer to the chief of construction at Gen. Dwight Eisenhower’s headquarters.
Sentman and his wife, Esther, eventually settled in Champaign, where he became a renowned construction executive. Their son, Lee Sentman III, was an Illini fencer and in 1958 also was accorded the Conference Medal of Honor award.
