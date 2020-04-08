CHAMPAIGN — The saying goes one must learn to walk before they can run.
Jacob LaRocca discovered a spin on that idea.
The Illinois redshirt senior pole vaulter needed to relearn to run before he could flourish in his sport of choice.
“You don’t think about your run until someone points it out,” LaRocca said. “One of the things I learned at Illinois is you need to let your stride open up more and not turn over (your steps) so quickly. Power with each step.”
LaRocca harnessed that power in great supply, generating two NCAA West Preliminaries qualifications and a Big Ten Indoor Championships bronze medal across his first three Illini track and field campaigns.
And, despite a sometimes-frustrating 2020 indoor stretch, LaRocca was itching to get back outside in the orange and blue.
“I knew that I would have to stop pole vaulting sometime and have to leave the team sometime,” LaRocca said, “but I didn’t know it would end this fast.”
Response to the coronavirus pandemic necessitated the abrupt shutdown of LaRocca’s pole vaulting career on March 12 when the NCAA canceled the remainder of the spring sports seasons. The Palatine native won’t return to Illinois for the extra season of eligibility permitted last week by the Division I Council, instead setting his sights on finishing his computer science and mathematics major before seeking a programming job.
“It’s just kind of devastating,” LaRocca said. “I wanted to go to outdoor season to prove myself. Maybe get another medal at Big Ten Conference (outdoors), maybe become an All-American. Those were the big goals.”
LaRocca was a high school vaulting star at Palatine, setting a school record with a clearance of 16 feet, 6 inches and winning the 2015 IHSA Class 3A state championship with a top height of 16-0.
But LaRocca was battling hamstring issues entering his last prep state meet. And his new coaches at Illinois immediately set out to prevent similar pains at the college level.
LaRocca began spreading out his steps, throwing more force into each one instead of stepping more frequently.
“The last few steps, especially if you don’t go into it with any confidence or without pushing through your steps, you’re not going to get very far into the pit,” LaRocca said, “and you’re not going to get on very big poles unless you really push.”
After redshirting in 2016, LaRocca immediately witnessed his new approach method paying dividends.
He won the vault contest in his first-ever collegiate meet with a personal best of 16-6 3 / 4. The next month, he went over 17 feet while tying for sixth at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.
“My first season, I kept PR’ing — I think a total of 6 inches the opening season,” LaRocca said. “It really helped.”
The next year, LaRocca fared even better at the league indoor meet, soaring 17-1 3 / 4 and notching third place.
“Seeing the Big Ten medal and being able to wear that, that made me proud,” LaRocca said. “The height I got over the 5.3 (meter) bar was just incredible to me. I couldn’t believe I was going over by that much.”
LaRocca followed with those aforementioned NCAA outdoor preliminaries appearances, in 2018 and 2019, as well as yet another personal record at the 2019 Big Ten Indoor Championships by surpassing 17-2.35.
His last go at indoor vaulting didn’t go quite as smoothly, with LaRocca saying it was “the worst height-wise season I’ve had in college.”
“I was hoping I could redeem myself going into outdoors,” LaRocca said.
Instead, LaRocca will enjoy the memories of his Illini past — with plenty of positives thoughts among them.
“I surpassed a lot of expectations,” LaRocca said. “It’s kind of hard to believe when I got a medal at the Big Ten meet, how big that was really. I think I stretched a lot of people’s expectations of me.”
Getting to know Jacob LaRocca
More on Illinois senior pole vaulter Jacob LaRocca away from the runway:
Favorite athlete: Mondo Duplantis
Favorite sport besides track and field: Basketball
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Steven Colbert, Tom Hanks and George R.R. Martin
Favorite TV show: Scrubs