CHAMPAIGN — Zach Dale already mapped out the next phase of his life before the redshirt senior started his final season with Illinois track and field’s distance-running unit.
What will it involve? More running.
Specifically for the Chicago-based DWRunning club owned and coached by Dale’s brother-in-law, Dan Walters.
“I was expecting this kind of change for me in a couple months anyway, where I don’t ... have that sort of obligation and daily schedule or anything like that,” Dale said. “So I guess it’s come early for me.”
Even if Dale has more opportunities to lace up his running shoes in a competitive setting, there’s no ignoring the fact none of those will happen with the Illini.
With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out his last Illinois stint, Dale is discussing DWRunning and his impending full-time job as a software engineer sooner than he’d anticipated.
“It’s disappointing not to be able to show off the hard work we’ve been putting in,” Dale said. “To have it ripped out from under us, it’s jarring.”
Dale’s path from Elk Grove, as a 2015 graduate of James B. Conant High, to Champaign-Urbana also holds ties to his family.
Walters met Dale’s older sister while the two ran at Illinois. Watlers’ father, Dave, also is a former Illini — as well as a 1977 Division I cross-country All-American and an ex-U.S. Olympic Trials participant.
“I knew I wanted to compete on the next level in college, and so I was looking at Stanford, Wisconsin and Illinois,” Dale said. “I really liked the energy from the guys at Illinois. The day I left on my visit, I felt like I was leaving my best friends already.”
Though Dale’s Illini running career includes plenty of highs, such as scoring points for the men’s cross-country program at the 2016 NCAA Championships, Dale admits he’s experienced his “fair share of ups and downs.”
Such as being diagnosed with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder in the earlier stages of his college life.
“There were a lot of times when I was getting really little sleep, really struggling to complete my (class) assignments. Mentally and physically, it’s going to affect how I’m performing at practices and performing at races,” Dale said. “It was finding a balance of stress management.”
Dale heaped high expectations upon himself after earning runner-up status as a senior in the 2014 IHSA Class 3A state cross-country championships, as well as third place in the following 3A state track 1,600-meter run.
“My freshman cross-country season went pretty well, and then it kind of went downhill a little bit the next two years,” Dale said. “My senior year, I said, ‘Enough is enough. I’m not going to think about it too much.’ ... And it paid off.”
He posted a personal-best 8-kilometer clocking of 24 minutes, 29.5 seconds at the Bradley Pink Classic on Oct. 18, 2019. Less than three weeks later, he secured his best-ever Big Ten cross-country championships finish by taking 24th in 24:42.2.
Dale was itching to carry that success into his last Illinois track and field campaign, though he admitted to feeling some of those old expectation-based fears creeping up early in the indoor season.
“You could see I kind of suffered a little bit because I think I was just nervous,” Dale said. “Then I really started getting the hang of things and getting things clicking again toward the end of indoor season. So things were going really well, and then it all ended.”
Before efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus began canceling sporting events around the globe, Dale anticipated his next race post-Illinois being the USATF Club Cross Country Championships, as a member of DWRunning.
That’s still on the table, with the event scheduled for Dec. 12. He’ll also start work at financial technology company Enova International in July. He’d like to stay in shape with biking, boxing and weightlifting before returning to the running grind.
“It’s really about having fun with it,” Dale said. “Pressure I put on myself ... that’s definitely hindered my career at times. So I’m just looking forward to going out and having fun with no pressure, and pushing my body still in other ways.”
Getting to know Zach Dale
More on Illinois senior distance runner Zach Dale away from the track:
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite sport besides tennis: Hockey, but Illini basketball had me really excited this year
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Quentin Tarantino
Favorite TV show: Atlanta