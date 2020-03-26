MAHOMET — One common theme Hunter Hendershot finds in the more than 200 letters he’s received from colleges? Warm weather.
The Mahomet-Seymour senior thrower notes he’s garnered a lot of interest from institutions in California, Arizona and Florida. They’re places the reigning Class 2A shot put and discus state champion — a two-time defending titlist in the former — wouldn’t have to worry about outdoor practices and meets being hindered, as he does in Illinois.
Sounds nice on its face. But Hendershot has other ideas.
“Super hot climate, I’m not good with that. I’ve got asthma pretty bad,” Hendershot said. “I get sunburnt so fast, too. I just can’t imagine training in that hot, humid climate.”
With that in mind, as well as the knowledge he’d prefer to remain close to home, Hendershot last Friday announced via Instagram he’d take his throwing career to the University of Illinois.
He’s already signed his national letter of intent and is now waiting to see if he can vie for more IHSA hardware later this spring with the coronavirus pandemic currently shelving all spring sports.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Hendershot said. “That was one of the biggest things I had to think about. It was a big life decision. Now that it’s finally over, all the pressure is gone.”
Hendershot estimates he had between 150 and 200 college coaches reach out to him in one way or another.
Mike Turk’s Illini program won out, with Hendershot adding that Northern Iowa “was my other big college I was interested in.”
“I met all the throwers (at Illinois), and they seem like super nice kids,” Hendershot said. “One of the guys there, I actually competed with a couple years ago, (Rich South product) Tyler Suddeth. ... Coach Turk really knows what he’s doing. I trust him on that and know he can bring me to the best I can be.”
Hendershot was a 2A state shot and discus placer each of his first three high school campaigns.
He rose from seventh in shot put and sixth in discus as a freshman to first and third, respectively, as a sophomore before winning both events last year. M-S earned second- and third-place team trophies in 2018 and 2019, respectively, thanks in part to Hendershot’s efforts.
Hendershot also holds the Bulldogs’ career bests in shot put (62 feet, 1 1 / 4 inches) and discus (182-4), both achieved during last year’s state meet.
“I always want to go as big as I can,” Hendershot said. “(Illinois is) a big-time school and one of my dream schools.”
Hendershot, like other prep athletes statewide, presently is trying to work around school activities being postponed in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Luckily for Hendershot, his family’s home is equipped with a shot and discus ring — a “concrete slab with a toe board.”
“I can walk out my front door and throw whenever I want to,” Hendershot said. “I’ve been trying to do that every day.”
Hendershot wrote in his Instagram announcement that part of the reason for him bringing his college choice to the public eye when he did was “since there’s been a ton of negative information going around about the Covid-19 virus and most likely the loss of my senior track season.”
It’s possible Hendershot’s supporters next could see him competing in a different orange and blue — that of Illinois instead of Mahomet-Seymour.
Hendershot, however, will continue treating his current training time like he’ll be in Bulldogs gear at some point later this spring.
“I don’t want to be super unprepared if we do go again,” he said. “All this craziness broke out. It’s sad to know my season might be done.”