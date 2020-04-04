CHAMPAIGN — Carolyn Nye’s final two meets of 2019 offered a sense of optimism for what might transpire in her senior campaign with Illinois women’s track and field.
Nye cleared 12 feet, 9 1 / 2 inches in the Drake Relays’ pole vault competition on April 26, 2019, setting a new personal best.
She followed that with a solid 12-8 1 / 4 in May 2019’s Big Ten Outdoor Championships.
So the next step was clear: The Medina, Minn., native needed to exceed 13 feet.
She came agonizingly close with a new personal record of 12-11 1 / 2 in the 2020 season-opening Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Jan. 18 at Iowa City, Iowa.
And then, one week later, it happened.
Inside the UI Armory — her home facility — Nye surpassed 13 feet with a first-place clearance of 13-2 1 / 4.
“I started off jumping 11 feet — 11-6 was my high school PR,” Nye said. “So to see how far I’ve come from just these past years on the (Illinois) track team has been really great.”
Things only were getting better for Nye, too. On Feb. 29, she recorded her first-ever points in a Big Ten championship meet, acquiring three via a sixth-place height of 13-3 1 / 2 at the indoor tournament in Geneva, Ohio.
That turned out to be Nye’s final competitive action of the season, however, as the Illini and other track and field athletes around the nation had the remainder of their schedules wiped out on March 12 in an effort to curb spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s definitely comforting knowing the indoor Big Ten meet was such a good way to end the indoor season — as well as maybe, potentially, my entire career as a track athlete,” Nye said. “It’s kind of reassuring, I guess, to see that all this time and effort, it really has led to good things.”
The 23-year-old Nye still is weighing her options as it pertains to returning to Champaign-Urbana for a fifth season of vaulting, given that option when the NCAA’s Division I Council earlier this week extended an extra year of eligibility to spring-sport athletes.
She already has a full-time job offer from 3M, the multi-faceted organization that currently is making headlines for news regarding its medical masks.
Nye said she wouldn’t be directly involved in 3M’s coronavirus-related work — instead residing in the research and development division that she previously occupied for two years as an intern in St. Paul, Minn., — though she does keep tabs on 3M’s role in the fight against the pandemic.
“They’re really relevant right now, too, with all the work that they’re doing related to the virus,” Nye said, “and how they can try and help hospitals and all the healthcare workers get a hold of the situation.”
Should Nye end her collegiate vaulting tenure, it’ll be with the knowledge she was reaching new heights on a regular basis during her last indoor stint.
“Our pole vault-specific coach, Bryan Carrel, has said all along, ‘I know you can jump 13 feet,’” Nye said. “It really is the culmination of a lot of hard work, and a lot of faith from the coaches’ side.”
Perhaps that’s made it a little easier for Nye to swallow the fate placed upon her senior track and field season.
“It was definitely a hard process in the moment. Really saddening,” Nye said. “During this past week and a half or two weeks, I’ve been able to reflect a lot. We’ve had a lot of success this past season, and we can only be thankful for the opportunities we’ve gotten so far.”
The electrical engineering major knows she’ll soon need to make a choice.
And when that time comes, Nye said she will feel fortunate to have the Illini system surrounding her.
“It’s been a long process, and a lot of hard work has gone into (my career),” she said. “All the support of the coaches has meant a lot, knowing that they’re behind me. They’ll discuss options with me when I’m kind of ready to fully process everything. Right now, it’s definitely still one of those difficult things to try and even wrap my head around.”
Getting to know Carolyn Nye
More on Illinois senior pole vaulter Carolyn Nye away from the runway:
Favorite athlete: Carrie Tollefson
Favorite sport besides pole vault: Gymnastics
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Sheryl Sandberg, Jenna Fischer and Sandi Morris
Favorite TV show: The Office