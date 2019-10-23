CHAMPAIGN — Mike Hebert inherited an Illinois volleyball program coming off six consecutive losing seasons. His first team in 1983 wasn’t much better, but by the end of his 13-year stint in Champaign he had built the Illini into a national power with 323 wins, four Big Ten titles and consecutive Final Four appearances in 1987 and 1988.
Then, Hebert did it all over again at Minnesota. He won 381 more times in 15 seasons in Minneapolis, claimed another Big Ten title and led the Gophers to three Final Four appearances and a national runner-up finish in 2004.
Hebert died Monday evening at the age of 75 surrounded by his family in San Diego following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s. Coaches now at the top of the sport described Hebert as a “pioneer” and “trailblazer” for the influence he had on women’s college volleyball for more than three decades.
“(Hebert) really revolutionized the sport both here and then moving forward to Minnesota and definitely left a legacy on the game,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said Tuesday. “A real pioneer of the game and kind of led the way for coaching as a profession. Really fought for the sport, fought for it to be recognized.”
Tamas first met Hebert following the longtime coach’s retirement at Minnesota in 2010. Tamas served as an assistant for the Gophers in 2011 during Illinois alum Laura Bush’s season as interim coach and then in 2012 for Hugh McCutcheon.
Illinois volunteer assistant coach Jen Tamas played for Hebert when he coached Team USA at the 2003 U.S. Women’s Pan American Games.
“We knew him fairly well,” Chris Tamas said. “Great man and great for the sport as well. We were in contact over the last several years and with his wife, Sherry, as well. We sent him a gift package, care package, and did whatever we could from here. Sent him a video, too, about what he meant at Illinois and the legacy he left here at Illinois. We were definitely in contact about Illinois volleyball.”
Hebert graduated from UC Santa Barbara, where he played volleyball. After a stint in the Peace Corps, including time in Nigeria, he returned to the U.S. and earned his doctorate in philosophy of education at Indiana. Then came a 35-year coaching career that began with four years at Pittsburgh and three at New Mexico before he took the Illinois job.
“There was no better coach in our sport than Mike Hebert,” Purdue coach Dave Shondell shared Tuesday on Twitter. “It’s a sad day in the world of volleyball as we say goodbye to a true trailblazer. I learned so much from Mike. He was kind, funny, (and) a remarkable family man. Mike always got the very most from his talent.”
Building both the Illinois and Minnesota volleyball programs — regularly two of the top teams in the Big Ten and the country — put Hebert in rarefied company. Just like his 952 career victories.
“I was fortunate enough to coach alongside alum Laura Bush, who played for Mike, and just had a lot of great stories to say about him and what his passion and drive were for getting volleyball at the forefront of athletic departments and being able to just make it more visible,” Tamas said. “Make Big Ten volleyball what it is today. Really fortunate we had people like that that were able to elevate the sport to what it is now where you’ve got thousands of people in the stands.”
Multiple current and former college volleyball coaches took to social media Tuesday to express what Hebert meant to them personally and to the sport.
“(Monday) night we lost Mike Hebert, one of the father’s of our profession,” tweeted Kathy Deboer, former Kentucky coach and current executive director of the American Volleyball Coaches Association. “He not only made us better coaches but challenged us to think, write, and explore our game in the context of life.”
“Saddened to hear about Mike Hebert’s passing,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield tweeted. “Fact is, without him I would not be coaching at Wisconsin. He had a huge impact on me, this sport and coaches throughout the country.”