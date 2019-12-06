CHAMPAIGN — An early-season injury kept Mica Allison off the court and also hampered her in the preseason competition for Illinois volleyball’s starting setter position.
More injuries to several pin hitters, though, opened the door for Allison to carve out a role for the Illini.
It might not have been the initial plan when Allison transferred from Auburn to Illinois last winter, but the St. Thomas More graduate has become a steady presence in the Illinois rotation.
Just at opposite hitter.
“You’re looking at trying to bring good volleyball players onto your floor,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “Obviously, coming in as a setter, we knew we had a good one in (Diana Brown), too. They battled it out, and D won that position.
“As I was recruiting Mica, I said, ‘Are you comfortable playing wherever we need you?’ She said, ‘Yeah.’ She just wanted to be part of a good program. She’s getting that experience, and she’s done a great job on the right for us.”
Allison finished the regular season with 119 kills, 36 blocks and 31 digs playing in 21 matches at opposite. The 6-foot-1 lefty will help hold down that spot in a bit of a time share with redshirt senior Beth Prince when Illinois (16-13) plays Utah (22-9) at 5 p.m. Friday at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“I think it’s impressive that she can, after setting all spring, come in and do so well,” Prince said of Allison. “Same thing with Megan (Cooney) switching pins. It’s great to see that we can do that. It’s really nice just to know we can have people in different positions and they’re going to go out there and make a difference and contribute.”
Allison’s status as a left-handed opposite is something Prince said has helped the for now converted setter. So is her athleticism and work ethic. Allison has hit her Illinois career-high with nine kills on five separate occasions this season.
Prince also credited Allison for being a good teammate.
“When I’m in the hitting position, I like to be everybody else’s hype girl,” Allison said. “You just don’t have as much to think about. It’s a lot easier to get the best out of other people. I put a lot more into my cheering for everyone else.”
Allison said her move this season to opposite has her playing more free on the court. Running a team as the setter can be intense. Not setting means she can narrow her focus to hitting and blocking, but it’s just as intense as her training has taken on a different tone.
“I’ve definitely never trained hitting like this before,” Allison said even though she did both at St. Thomas More. “It’s always been working on setting because I needed more work in that area. Right now, I’m learning a lot of new things. It’s really fun. Opening up my shot selection — just things I haven’t done before — is really cool.”
Allison knew the theory of what she’d have to do at opposite. As a setter, she had to know what all of her hitters were doing on the court. The application of that theory, with guidance from the Illinois coaches, has been the next step.
“They’re helping me a lot with what I can see and what I can do on the court,” Allison said. “I’m learning about all the different things you can do as a hitter shots-wise. Everyone always tells me that my roll shot is really good. I like to throw that in there every now and then.”
Tamas has seen growth from Allison throughout the season as her training took on more of an opposite hitter bent. It was only natural considering Tamas views Allison as a volleyball player and not just a setter or not just a hitter.
“Part of the benefit of having people with a volleyball mentality is they’re able to move in different positions and do what’s best for the team,” Tamas said. “This wasn’t the plan, obviously, to train her as an opposite, but it’s kind of the way the year has developed. She’ll still get plenty of setting reps in the future, but it’s just what the season has kind of dictated. Just happy to have her, and she’s been a tremendous part of the team.”