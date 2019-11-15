CHAMPAIGN — Ashlyn Fleming has played the majority of the Illinois volleyball season with a torn left meniscus.
The Illini senior suffered that particular injury early in the season. Knew for sure her meniscus was torn before Big Ten play started.
Injury and load management became the plan at that point, and Fleming’s play didn’t suffer. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker has six double-digit kill performances against conference opponents and came within a single kill four more times. She’s been a steady presence, injury aside, for No. 25 Illinois (12-11, 7-7 Big Ten), which returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 8 Penn State (19-4, 12-2) at Huff Hall.
“We waited a little bit to get an MRI, so that helped,” Fleming said, adding athletic trainer Maggie Marion had told her a torn meniscus was the likely diagnosis. “I was kind of preparing for it and knowing it was going to happen. I think the biggest concern for me was, ‘Am I going to be able to play?’
“That was my biggest thought. Finding out it was a day-by-day treatment thing that we could manage, I was a lot happier about it knowing I could still play with my teammates. Thinking this is the only time I get to play with this group and the other seniors, that was the big thing. I just really wanted to play.”
Keeping Fleming healthy enough to stay on the court has been the game plan this season. It meant a slight chance in the rotation to limit the number of times she had to jump off one foot to attack, and it’s also meant managing her practice time.
“Obviously, she’s well enough to play at a high level,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “We don’t grind her out in practice. She’s able to be really efficient and effective in practice. That’s what we want. When she’s not in, she does a great job of directing the younger players on what to do and helping the team the best she can.”
That Fleming has played most of the season on a torn meniscus doesn’t mean Tamas takes that for granted. Overuse could make it worse, and he doesn’t take that lightly.
“It’s really tough to play this sport even with a slight injury,” Tamas said. “You need to be able to go hard every single time — 100 percent every single time. It’s not as if we can motor through this at 75 percent. Our sport is hard and fast.
“I think Ashlyn knows that and understands her limitations. We’re able to get some good work out of her in practice. Maybe not long, but we get good work out of her in practice, and she shows up in games. That’s what it’s about.”
Fleming’s preparation has changed slightly. Since she hasn’t gotten as many reps during practice, she’s spent time in the morning with assistant coach Alfee Reft watching more film. She’s also taken advantage of the time she gets on the court the best she can.
“I’ve been really listening to my body,” Fleming said. “The coaching staff are really receptive of how I’m feeling.”
Illinois was able to stay mostly injury-free during Tamas’ first two seasons. The Illini lost libero Brandi Donnelly for seven matches to a knee injury in 2017, but went through their Final Four season last year almost unscathed.
This season? Not so much. Beth Prince, Bruna Vrankovic, Mica Allison and Morgan O’Brien have all missed time.
“The fact we’ve gone through the last couple years of being relatively injury-free is pretty unique,” Tamas said. “We try to be really aware of it when we’re practicing about load management — especially for the people that take a lot of jumps. This year, yeah, maybe it doesn’t give us as much consistency in working on certain lineups as we would like to, but that’s why I say I feel comfortable throwing anyone in there right now.
“Everyone’s capable of doing a good job, and we’ve been able to see that over the course of the year. I feel confident we can beat whoever with whoever as the year goes on. It’s a lot about performance from here on out and just making sure we do all we can to score points and get some wins.”