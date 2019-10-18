CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball’s last trip to Madison, Wis., didn’t play out in some idyllic way. Not that a match between then top eight teams from the Big Ten should. Those are always grinders.
Caroline Welsh in the front row for three rotations in a marathon third set because the Illini were out of substitutions was just one quirk of last year’s match at the UW Field House. The 5-foot-8 defensive specialist described it as a “very scary moment” of her life and that her goal was to “not freak out” and “to stay out of the net and not do anything stupid.”
“I think Dana Rettke was actually front row when I was front row,” Welsh said, referring to the Badgers’ 6-8 All-American middle blocker. “I was like, ‘This is a disaster. This is not going to end well.’ The thing is, in those moments, I never thought, ‘Oh, we’re done,’ even though we basically had two people playing front row and I was a little guy.
“I trusted this team, and didn’t ever think we were out of it. I think that’s a testament to how we train and how we’ve proven ourselves in tough moments.”
Illinois won that third set — and the match — at Wisconsin last year. It was a pivotal moment of the season for the Illini, who were coming off three losses in their last four matches and didn’t lose again until the Final Four.
This year’s team could use something similar. The No. 17 Illini (9-6, 4-2 Big Ten) aren’t facing the same type of losing stretch as last season. Still, like in 2018, they could use a win against the Big Ten elite, and No. 6 Wisconsin (10-4, 6-0) certainly qualifies. The Illini and Badgers square off Friday at 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 2.
“We proved to ourselves we can hang in this conference,” Welsh said. Illinois dropped four-set matches earlier this season to then No. 3 Nebraska and then No. 6 Minnesota.
“I think this next stretch is a chance to really put that into action and see what we’re made of and test ourselves,” Welsh continued.
Friday’s match at Wisconsin is just the start of the Big Ten gauntlet for the Illini. They head to Minneapolis for a rematch with the now No. 7 Gophers on Saturday before a brief return to Champaign to prep for Wednesday’s match at No. 8 Penn State.
“You’re looking for those moments that kind of solidify the belief in the team,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said about the potential for this three-match stretch to define the season. “I think we’ve been close in a lot of these matches where we’re playing top ranked opponents and just have to get over the hump. Feel good about our preparation. It’s just about executing well, either at home or on the road.”
A little grit like Illinois showed last October in beating the Badgers on their home floor could come in handy again. A better start than some of the matches this season — a 1-0 deficit has become common for the Illini — is an aspect Welsh said the team is cognizant about trying to avoid.
“We’re definitely working on trying to, from the get go, get after it,” said the senior from Marietta, Ga. “Sometimes there’s a little lag. What we love about this team is there is a resilience. No matter how slow the start is, we’ll always come back. We trust our teammates to right the ship, but it’s something we are more aware of.”
Avoiding those slow starts and finally getting a win against one of the top teams in the Big Ten won’t come down to changing tactics. The Illini believe just as much in what they’re doing as Tamas does. It’s simply about making a few extra plays when they matter the most.“We kind of talked earlier about bleeding points, and that was something we wanted to work on,” senior middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming said. “I think the resilience really comes into that and being able to kind of flip that switch like, ‘OK, maybe we’ve let down a few points, but now let’s get this pass, set and kill.’”