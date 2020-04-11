CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois volleyball team should have been loading up the bus on Saturday for a trip to Peoria and an all-day tournament at Bradley. It was supposed to be the third of four dates on the Illini’s spring calendar.
A spring that coach Chris Tamas and his team only got a couple weeks into before all remaining winter and spring sports, along with other organized team activities, were canceled and classes moved online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was our biggest chance for development because we don’t get summer workouts and we get about two weeks before the season starts before we play,” Tamas said. “That’s how it affects us immediately. We don’t get the chance to work with our players in the gym. But this is bigger than that. We’ll do what we have to do to help the rest of the world in this fight.”
This was going to be a crucial spring for Illinois. The Illini are heading toward a 2020 season that will necessitate replacing five key players from last year’s NCAA tournament team. That includes All-American outside hitter Jacqueline Quade in addition to fellow outside hitter Beth Prince, middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming, libero Morgan O’Brien and defensive specialist Caroline Welsh.
“Spring was going to be our time to figure out our new lineup,” Tamas said. “We’re going to have to figure that out.
“We hoped to have the spring to do that or at least to give us some guidance there, but it is what is and we’ll keep plugging forward and plugging away.”
That Illinois will move forward toward the 2020 season physically apart from each other isn’t exactly a unique situation — at least for Tamas and his coaching staff. Volleyball is one of the Division I sports that doesn’t allow coaches to have contact with their team during the summer.
“We’re a little bit used to this,” Tamas said. “We’re not allowed to have summer workouts where coaches are around, so they’re used to working on their own. Obviously, we wish we had gym space to work out in, but they’re getting their work done. They’re working on a lot of individual skill right now and a lot of film work with us that we’re allowed to show them.”
Illinois’ spring has played out differently the past few weeks, with the coaches using the eight hours of virtual contact they are allotted each week in a variety of ways. Every Wednesday is a full team Zoom meeting with program culture building the primary topic. Position groups also have meetings, and the coaches contact players individually just to check in and maintain contact.
From a basic standpoint, what the Illinois coaches are doing isn’t all that different from afar as they would if the team was together. The time on the court, though, is what’s being missed — particularly during a spring season where that on-court time was used for individual skill improvement.
“I think the spring season is great for us to focus on different skills we need to work on,” rising senior outside hitter/opposite Megan Cooney said. “It’s a lot harder to work on that during the fall when you don’t have as much time and you’re more focused on putting all the pieces together as best as you can. In the spring, there’s a lot more time to work on individual stuff and different skills.
“A lot of that can be worked on individually at home by ourselves. The one thing we are definitely missing out on is getting to play together as a team and work on putting all that together in our spring matches. Although it’s not ideal, we’re trying to make it work the best we can for sure.”
That the Illinois volleyball team is accustomed to putting in work without the coaches present during the summer has them set up to do the same now. They might not be physically together, but group chats and even shared workouts via FaceTime keep them connected and accountable to each other.
“I think we have a great team this year,” Cooney said. “Everyone is so self-disciplined, so that’s been super easy. We have great leaders. We’ve been trying to do things together as much as we can still. It’s gone really well. It helps just having so much trust in my teammates that we’re all doing our best to get our work done.”
Not that there aren’t challenges. The team has a workout plan from strength and conditioning coach Emily Schilling to stay in shape. They’ve done plenty of film review with the coaching staff to stay on top of the game mentally. But the speed and physicality of volleyball itself is hard to duplicate at home.
“I think the difficult thing with our sport is it’s fast and dynamic,” Tamas said. “It’s tough to replicate those reps at home unless you’ve got your mom or dad or sister or brother who’s got a killer serve. Or you have a net and setup at your house. That’s where the specificity of our sport gets unique.”
When the Illinois volleyball team will be able to get back together in Champaign is still in limbo. Summer classes were also shifted to online only. Tamas’ main directive for his team is to simply stay ready.
“We’d like to be in the gym together,” Tamas said. “I think that’s how you get better at the game — even if the coaches aren’t in the gym. But if we get the go-ahead to say we’re going to get our two weeks starting at the beginning of August and you’ve got two weeks to figure it out, then it’s game on. All of my players are up for that challenge.”