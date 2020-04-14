CHAMPAIGN — Sophie Gregus committed to Illinois volleyball last June. Then came the waiting game. The walk-on outside hitter/opposite was officially added to the Illini roster on Tuesday.
"Sophie has proven to be a great all-around player at all levels," Illinois coach Chris Tamas said in a release. "She is used to handling ball control and hitting responsibilities as well as being a great team leader on all of the teams she has competed on.
"Sophie also impressed me a lot when she came to our camp last year to showcase her skills and work ethic. She understands what it means to be an Illini as both her dad and uncle played football here. We are excited to welcome Sophie to the team."
Gregus has several ties to Illinois. Her sister, Olivia, is currently a student at Illinois. Both her dad, Kurt, and uncle, Dan, were on the Illinois football team in the 1980s. Kurt Gregus played at linebacker from 1986-89, while defensive tackle Dan Gregus was a team captain, defensive MVP and All-Big Ten Second Team pick during his career from 1980-82.
"Illinois is a big family school for me," Sophie Gregus said. "I grew up going to sporting events at Illinois and it has always felt like home. I also love the coaching staff and the supportive environment here as well as the outstanding athletics and academics."
Sophie Gregus dealt with back trouble during her time at Benet Academy. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter/opposite was healthy in 2019, however, and helped lead the Redwings to the Class 4A state title after a third-place finish during her junior year.
Gregus finished her state champion senior season with 260 kills, 86 digs, 38 blocks, 33 aces and 11 assists. She earned East Suburban Catholic all-conference honors, and she was an all-area pick by the Naperville Sun and a Special Mention 50 News-Gazette All-State selection.
Gregus joins a 2020 Illinois recruiting class that also features 6-4 middle blocker/opposite Maddie Whittington (Stillwater, Minn.) and 6-2 outside hitter Raina Terry (Marengo, Ohio). Whittington enrolled at Illinois in January and was just starting her first spring with the Illini when all sports and organized team activities were canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Terry is set to join the Illini in the fall.
Recruiting matters
Illinois added to its 2020 recruiting class Tuesday with walk-on Sophie Gregus out of Benet Academy. Here’s who the Illini have committed for 2021:
Caroline Barnes, 5-11, DS/L
Barnes, whose older sisters Nicki (Marquette) and Lauren (Minnesota/Wisconsin) both played Division I volleyball, also attends Benet Academy but did not play for the Redwings in either of the past two seasons. She did team with Gregus for Adversity Volleyball Club.
Sarah Bingham, 6-3, MB
Bingham put up solid numbers in her junior season at Shawnee Mission East (Kan.), leading the Lancers with 318 kills to go with 78 blocks and 36 aces. The standout middle blocker plays club for KC Power like current Illini Megan Cooney and Taylor Kuper.
Brooke Mosher, 6-0, S
Mosher, whose older sisters Madeline and Claire both played at Marquette last year, was a unanimous all-state pick in 2019 after guiding Waterloo (Wis.) to the WIAA Division 3 semifinals. She finished her junior season with 546 kills, 450 assists, 276 digs and 116 aces.