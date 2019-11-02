CHAMPAIGN — Trying to piece together its first Big Ten win streak in almost a month, the 19th-ranked Illinois volleyball team lost in four sets to unranked Michigan on Friday night.
The Wolverines took control early before holding on for a 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18 win against the Illini in front of 2,789 fans.
“I can’t point to any one thing,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I felt like we got frazzled too much. It’s like we would make a good play and then something else broke down. We’d get a good transition and then we’d get a bad swing. Then, we’d get a good run and miss a serve. It’s just a collective thing. I wish I could just point to one thing that it was.”
Jacqueline Quade compiled a match-high 18 kills for Illinois (10-10, 5-6 Big Ten) and Ashlyn Fleming added 12 kills. Diana Brown handed out 48 assists and Morgan O’Brien made 17 digs, but it wasn’t enough against the Wolverines (14-7, 6-4).
Illinois will need to regroup quickly with a 7 p.m. home match Saturday against Michigan State (13-8, 4-7).
“We know we can play better volleyball than we showed in the first two sets,” Tamas said. “I see a great team in practice day in and day out. We just need to be ready to play against good competition. We’ve got to keep believing and keep plugging away.”