CHAMPAIGN — Morgan O’Brien was thrown in the deep end her freshman season on the Illinois volleyball team when she replaced an injured Brandi Donnelly at libero for seven matches in 2017.
That stint turned into a full-time gig the next two seasons, with O’Brien starting all 36 matches during Illinois’ 2018 run to the Final Four and in 27 more this past fall. She only missed matches because of a concussion early in the season.
But Illinois coach Chris Tamas will have to find a new libero for the coming 2020 season — a year earlier than expected — after O’Brien announced Tuesday she would be graduating early this spring and would forego her senior season.
“After a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to graduate early from Illinois to pursue my future goals,” O’Brien posted on Instagram. “I want to thank my coaches, teammates and everyone else who contributes to make Illinois volleyball so special. I am so grateful for every moment and memory made as an Illini. I love this team and program and will miss them, but they will continue to do great things.”
Tamas said O’Brien came to the Illinois coaching staff after returning from winter break to discuss her future. With the ability to graduate early, Tamas said, O’Brien said she wanted to shift her focus solely to her academics as she pursues a career in the medical field.
“We support our kids and their vision and what they want to do,” Tamas said. “She came to us with a strong reason and a strong vision. We support her, and we’re really happy that she’s found something she really wants to do and has the vision and ambition to go after a calling like that.”
O’Brien started her Illinois career with 229 digs as a true freshman, as she factored into the rotation even when she wasn’t filling in for Donnelly. O’Brien led the Illini with 571 digs in 2018, which tied her with program digs leader Jennifer Beltran for the third-highest single season mark. Beltran holds that record with 623 digs in 2010, and Donnelly had 575 in 2014.
O’Brien topped 1,000 digs for her career this past season with 402 as a junior. That’s the type of production Tamas will have to replace moving forward this fall, along with the graduation of four-year contributor Caroline Welsh, who had 832 career digs. Efforts to replace O’Brien will begin in the spring, with rising junior Taylor Kuper (a key rotation piece the past two seasons) and rising sophomores Alyssa Eske and Madison Chi returning.
“It provides a new opportunity for people to step up and fill roles,” Tamas said. “We’re very happy with what we’re building here. We’re confident we’ll continue to still do great things here.
“You always tend to lean on the experience first, but with that being said, every spring is different. We always want to be competitive with what we do. Every position for us is open every year. This is the time of year where the athletes prove it. We’ll kind of see how it goes.”
Kuper has the most experience of Illinois’ defensive specialists. The native of Lenexa, Kan., has 531 career digs while playing in 248 sets the past two seasons as a part-time starter dependent on which rotation started a match for the Illini.
Eske played in 16 sets during seven matches in the 2019 season and had 25 digs as a freshman. Chi was primarily used as a serving specialist and had a single ace in seven sets in five matches played.
“It’s really hard to step in as a freshman and do what they did,” Tamas said. “Whenever you’re talking about these positions, the toughest thing to do, regardless of your experience, is just passing. That’s going to be a heavy focus of ours in the spring. We’ll move forward with what we’ve got and happy we have who we have. I have a lot of trust in our players, and they’ve shown everything we talk about in terms of being competitive and being tough.”