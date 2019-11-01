CHAMPAIGN — Beth Prince didn’t hesitate when she was re-entered into the Illinois volleyball rotation for last Saturday’s match against Ohio State.
She couldn’t. Dwelling on the abdominal injury that sidelined her for 13 matches this season once first serve against the Buckeyes came simply wasn’t an option.
Illinois coach Chris Tamas was the cautious one. As productive as Prince was playing just a single rotation three days prior at Penn State on Oct. 230, the last time the Illini coaching staff used her for a full match on Sept. 6 against Washington, she didn’t make it through her next one.
“It’s tough when you re-injure yourself to how you’re going to come out and do it — especially when you’ve been out for such a long time,” Tamas said. “I think she’s more of the mindset she has six weeks left in her career and she just wants to give it her all. For me, it was more a concern about making sure she was a full go and that any playing time she had didn’t cause too much soreness or anything that would regress from her previous injury. We got to do that this last week and we’ll continue looking at that as the weeks go on.”
Still, expect Prince to be back in the Illinois rotation on a full-time basis when the No. 19 Illini (10-9, 5-4) return to action against Michigan (13-7, 6-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Huff Hall, the first of two home matches this weekend for the Illini before Saturday’s 7 p.m. match against Michigan State (13-7, 4-6). As important as the redshirt senior outside hitter’s presence was off the court when she was injured, she has a much more profound impact on the team when she’s hammering kills from the pins while pulling double duty as an emotional leader.
“Honestly, she just instills confidence in all of us,” redshirt freshman setter Diana Brown said. “Obviously her vocal leadership really, really helps, and I think we’re just more comfortable. She makes everyone more comfortable.
“There was just kind of a different vibe (against Ohio State). It was staying positive all the time. She’s a fifth-year senior who we’re loving having back.”
Prince is loving being back. The process of reaching that point, with athletic trainer Maggie Marion providing guidance, took some doing. Prince had to complete a hitting progression before she could even return fully to practicing, adding 15 more swings per day until she reached 75-plus.
A single kill on a single attempt in a single set played Oct. 12 at Indiana marked the beginning of Prince’s return. She played one rotation at Minnesota (four kills) and at Penn State (11 kills) before putting up a matching 11 kills in two fewer sets during Illinois’ sweep of Ohio State.
“It makes the patience worth it because it was tough,” Prince said of the matches she missed with just 10 guaranteed remaining in her Illini career. “There’s a lot of different pressures. I wouldn’t say it’s way worse, but it’s different knowing it’s your last year. It’s definitely really nice just to be able to actually get out there and play and try to make a physical impact if I can.”
Playing the full match against Ohio State rather than the spot substitute role she filled the previous two matches tested Prince’s conditioning a bit. But she never doubted she was ready to be back in the rotation on a full-time basis.
“I think that the work that I’ve done rehab-wise gives me a lot of confidence,” Prince said. “My body feels good, and I trust it, I guess. If something goes wrong, it’s not the fault of any of the work I’ve put in. There’s always a little bit extra juice going in the first time in a long time, but I think that’s something I have to manage and my teammates helped me manage.
“Once it’s go time, it’s go time. That’s the first thing we talked about (Tuesday) morning when we came up to practice was, ‘Get after it today’ and then, ‘Did you get after it today?’ Once the whistle blows, there’s not time for doubt anymore.”
Prince’s value to the Illini was never in doubt either — even when she couldn’t play. Having her on the court, though, still makes a difference.
“I think she just helps get peoples’ minds in the right spot,” Tamas said. “She’s had a lot of experience doing that. We haven’t really named captains since I’ve been here. It’s more everyone’s encouraged to have a leadership role how we see fit, whether it’s leader by example or their voice. I think Beth is definitely a combination of those two. That’s where it’s good to have her back and have a different energy on the court.”