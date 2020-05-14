CHAMPAIGN — This weekend was supposed to be Illinois’ spring commencement. A graduation celebration for the Illini seniors since altered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jacqueline Quade fully realizes how lucky — her word — she was to be a December graduate of the Gies College of Business. Quade got to walk, got to have that graduation experience.
“I definitely feel for my fellow classmates who didn’t get that experience,” the now former Illini standout said. She’s currently pursuing a master’s of education at UCLA while playing for the Bruins’ beach volleyball team.
“It is a big deal,” Quade continued. “You’re graduating from college, and not everyone gets to do that — especially from such a great university. It definitely stinks to not have the traditional culminating moment where you’re walking across the stage and in a graduation ceremony with your classmates.”
Quade’s December graduation followed the end of a standout four-year Illini volleyball career, the last season of which led to plenty of honors. All-Big Ten. Honorable mention All-American. And, Wednesday afternoon, Dike Eddleman Female Athlete of the Year at Illinois.
Quade’s win made for three straight and four out of the last five for Illinois volleyball. Former setter Jordyn Poulter won in 2018 and 2019, and Joceylnn Birks took home the honor of top Illini female athlete in 2016.
“I think it just speaks volumes for the volleyball program — how consistent it is and kind of the direction it’s going as well,” Quade said about keeping the streak alive in Poulter’s footsteps. “Under the new coaching staff I think the ceiling is just limitless. It’s a really exciting time for Illinois volleyball. Receiving this award for this team really means a lot.
“It’s great to go out on a high note for sure. Receiving this award speaks for the program and all we kind of stand for — achieving greatness.”
Quade finished her Illinois career as a two-time All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-American. She took home first team honors in the latter in 2018 as a pivotal member of the Illini’s Final Four team. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter totaled 1,791 career kills to rank third all-time behind Birks (1,972) and Laura DeBruler (1,833).
The final tally of Quade’s career went above and beyond anything she expected when she arrived on campus ahead of the 2016 season as a top 100 recruit out of Fort Wayne, Ind. She simply hoped for the best, knowing she wanted to play and compete in arguably the toughest conference in the country.
“I never could have predicted that (success) and never predicted us going to the Final Four,” Quade said. “Obviously, it’s something you hope for. All the things that went into that coming to fruition is just really amazing. We’re really grateful we had that experience.”
It was an experience that could have played out in incredibly different fashion for Quade. She admits to having some thoughts about her future at Illinois when former coach Kevin Hambly, who recruited her, left the Illini for Stanford. Thoughts that were quickly cast aside, though, once new coach Chris Tamas was hired.
“It all worked out how it was meant to, but definitely during that time all of us were scared of the unknown and worried if things don’t go well what are we going to do,” Quade said. “There were some thoughts, but for me everything else about Illinois at that time — my academic side, my social side — was so great it would have been pretty hard for me to leave after that.”