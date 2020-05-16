CHAMPAIGN — Jacqueline Quade spent most of the past two months in California, only returning home to Indiana recently.
Quade is making the most of her time with her family, which had been limited after she started graduate school at UCLA in early January.
She has an “intense ping pong rivalry” going with her brother, but one of the main reasons she made the cross-country trip back to Fort Wayne is she’s about to become Aunt Jacqueline with her sister due any day now.
“I wanted to be home for it,” Quade said.
The former Illinois All-American outside hitter, though, still has a year left in Los Angeles.
Her December graduation from Illinois meant she could immediately join the UCLA beach volleyball team for the 2020 season. A season, of course, that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was definitely a bummer for all of us,” Quade said. “For me, I was just getting started. To have that cut off kind of stinks.”
Quade followed up an All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-American indoor season at Illinois with the makings of a strong start to her beach career on the West Coast.
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter turned position-less beach player went 4-0 for the reigning NCAA champions, including a comeback, three-set victory March 11 in what turned out to be the Bruins’ final match of the year.
“Beach is a totally different game,” Quade said. “It’s been fun for me to kind of learn the ins and outs of what I didn’t realize before since I haven’t played in so long and the game has evolved so much. Once you’re at a higher level, there’s so much more that goes into it. All in all, it’s awesome. It’s just a different atmosphere. I mean, you’re on the beach. That speaks for itself a little bit, but I definitely enjoyed it a lot.”
Not that the transition from indoor to beach was seamless — or easy. Quade threw herself in the deep end, too, transferring to UCLA.
The Bruins have actually won the past two NCAA championships, and coach Stein Metzger, a U.S. Olympian and UCLA Hall of Famer, is 173-45 since the program started in 2013.
“You’re jumping in to a pool of players that is really good at what they’re doing, which is really intimidating,” Quade said. “Definitely was good for me to step back and take it all in. I can learn so much from the people around me because they’re all so talented, so disciplined and know so much about the beach game.
“Jumping in to that environment, yeah, there were definitely tough days as with learning anything new. I think being in such a competitive environment was really good for me to have to dive in and learn really quickly. It makes it a little bit easier when you are learning from such high caliber people.”
Quade’s biggest adjustment came from the strategy several opponents took. Two players per side means whichever player is served is also the one that hits. As a two-time All-American outside hitter playing at Illinois, Quade would have liked that player to be her.
“People would just not serve me,” she said. “Then I can’t hit, which is what I’m used to doing so much.”
That put Quade into a different thought process with her feet in the sand. Instead of figuring out how she would get a kill, her thought process shifted to how she could set up her partner for the same.
“Being in that different mindset has been a pretty big learning curve for me because I’m just used to trying to swing my way out of any situation,” Quade said. “In beach, you have to be really good at every skill. Working on setting and setting up my partner has been definitely the biggest learning curve.”
Quade still found success despite that learning curve as one of four Bruins to go undefeated in the truncated season. She also enjoyed her time away from the beach and the classroom where she’s pursuing a master’s in education. Life in Los Angeles after growing up in the Midwest was both a culture shock and exciting. It was certainly different than her time at Illinois.
“At Illinois, what’s special about it is the community is so involved and so invested in the athletic programs, which is the coolest thing ever,” Quade said. “It’s such a great experience.”
But so was UCLA and Los Angeles.
“Obviously, it’s a lot more crowded, and there’s so much more going on,” Quade added. “We’re on a campus that’s in the middle of a big city. It’s in its own little bubble, but at the same time you’re surrounded by so much. I love it out there.
“The weather’s obviously great, so that’s definitely a bonus. I think for grad school with just exploring different aspects of life outside school and volleyball it’s been a great change for me. There’s such a variety — so many different cultures out there, which has been really cool to explore. One thing I’ve really enjoyed is the food. So many different places I’d never heard of or tried. Exploring my little section of LA was really cool.”