CHAMPAIGN — Chris Tamas’ familiarity with Alfee Reft played a role in the latter’s hiring at Illinois in the spring of 2018 given the two coached together at Minnesota. Tamas also knew what Reft, a former All-American at Hawaii and national team libero, could bring to the Illini in terms of floor defense and passing.
The improvements in both those areas helped Illinois reach the 2018 Final Four and another NCAA tournament appearance this past season. It also created new professional opportunities for Reft, who was named the associate head coach at San Diego on Tuesday.
“Alfee has done a tremendous job for me, the players, and our program in his time here,” Tamas said in a release. “We first coached together in 2011-12 and had another great two years here at Illinois. We’ve become brothers. With your family, you support them in their goals and dreams.
“Alfee and his husband Ryan have a great vision of their future, and they are moving to a place and program where they can continue that vision. The University of Illinois was fortunate to have Alfee for the last two seasons, and I wish him nothing but the best in his future as a coach and as a person.”
Reft joined Tamas’ staff at Illinois following two years as a volunteer for both the men’s and women’s U.S. national teams. He was also the assistant director and coach of Team Rockstar Volleyball Club in Carson, Calif., from 2014-18 and founder of Peak Volleyball Academy in Torrance, Calif., from 2015-18.
Reft’s new job at San Diego working for longtime Toreros’ coach Jennifer Petrie is a return home for the Oxnard, Calif., native.
“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the University of Illinois for the opportunity you provided for me in this special community that cares so deeply for Illini volleyball,” Reft said. “I am especially grateful to head coach Chris Tamas and the entire Illinois volleyball program for an amazing two years growth and success. I truly value what we have built in my short time here and look forward to seeing the amazing things this program will continue to do in the future.”
Tamas will immediately begin a national search to round out his coaching staff. Assistant coach Rashinda Reed and volunteer assistant Jen Tamas have been the two mainstays from his first staff in 2017.