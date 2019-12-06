CHAMPAIGN — Chris Tamas took a trek down memory lane in the past couple weeks.
Back to his first days at Illinois after being hired in February 2017. Back to his first practice leading the Illini volleyball team.
Mostly how, at 10 p.m. the night before that practice, he had nothing planned. Tamas’ first official day on the job was chock full with an introductory press conference and a slew of interviews. So he scribbled out his first practice plan on his hotel stationery.
That next morning — a 6 a.m. start at Huff Hall — he gathered his new team around him. There were just nine returning players still on the roster at that time.
Three remain today in redshirt senior outside hitter Beth Prince, senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade and senior defensive specialist Caroline Welsh.
They stuck with it. They helped Tamas build the beginning stages of what he wanted his version of Illinois volleyball to be.
They all still hold key roles for the Illini (16-13) heading into a 5 p.m. Friday showdown with Utah (22-9) at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“I remember that first morning as clear as anything,” Tamas said. “They stuck with us through thick and thin.”
The memories of that first practice — that whole spring, really — aren’t as crisp for Prince.
She compared it to more of a blur. A formative blur, though, given the Illini made it to the NCAA tournament that season, the Final Four last year and are back in the tournament for a third straight season.
“I’ve definitely been thinking about that a lot lately because it is coming to an end,” Prince said. “We immediately trusted Chris. In my first couple conversations, I was like, ‘This guy knows what he’s talking about. He knows volleyball.’ It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, he’s a first-year head coach.’ It was immediately, ‘Oh, he knows, and I trust this person to teach me what I need to know and teach us how to be the best us.’
“There were only nine of us there that spring. It was a really quick buy-in, and I think that’s been consistent through the rest of Chris’ years here with me. We’ve bought into what he wants and what he wants us to be. It’s been really special.”
Not that the path was always easy. Illinois’ three longest-tenured seniors had to deal with losing the coach that brought them to Champaign when Kevin Hambly left Illinois to accept the head coaching job at Stanford. Then came some serious roster turnover before the 2018 season — four transfers out and one in as now fellow senior Ashlyn Fleming joined the team.
“It’s hard to lose a coach, and it’s hard to lose teammates,” Prince said. “That’s what we’ve done, and we’ve stuck it out because we love this place. We’ve bought in to what our coaches are telling us.
“I hope, I guess, we can be an example of sticking through something. Sometimes it might be really hard to do that or it might be easier to do something else, but the reward of sticking around here and being a part of this is greater than anything else.”
That level of buy-in is something Quade said she felt the Illinois veterans have passed down to their new, younger teammates every fall. Even if she doesn’t remember all that many details, that buy-in started from the first practice in February 2017.
“I just remember we could all tell things were going to be a little different,” said Quade, who transformed her game into First Team All-American level a year ago. “(The coaches) were going to get on us a little bit more than maybe we had been used to. I think it was exactly what we needed, and I think that’s kind of a new standard for this program.
“The three of us have bought in to what the coaches brought to us and what they believe in. I think we’ve done a good job of trying to help teach that to the younger classes coming in as well, so there’s that standard of what they expect and what the standard of Illinois volleyball is.”
That standard — at least the past two seasons — has been an NCAA tournament run. Illinois reached a surprise Sweet 16 in 2017, which set up the program for its national semifinals appearance last December.
These Illini have been close against top teams and count four losses in five sets against ranked teams this season. Close won’t be enough in the tournament, with 14th-seeded BYU looming for a potential second-round match at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’ve been in a lot of close moments,” Tamas said. “We’ve won in a lot of close moments, too. We have to draw back to those experiences. What it was like here last year trying to make it to the Final Four? What it was like in 2017 to beat a tough Hawaii team and then move on through Washington? We see good stuff in practice all the time. It’s just about putting it together for six rotations, and as we say, it’s three sets by two points.”