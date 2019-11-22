CHAMPAIGN — It’s been tough to budge Illinois volleyball off the one-day-at-a-time mantra Chris Tamas brought to the team when he was hired as coach ahead of the 2017 season.
But it’s not such a single-minded, narrow focus that the Illini don’t understand the implications of the final two weeks of the regular season.
It starts Friday with No. 25 Illinois (13-12, 8-8 Big Ten) set to face Maryland (13-15, 5-11) at 7 p.m. in College Park, Md.
Plain and simple, the Illini need to beat the Terrapins — and then Ohio State (14-14, 7-9) on Sunday and Northwestern (11-17, 2-14) twice next week — to ensure it has the strongest possible résumé ahead of the NCAA tournament selection show on Dec. 1.
Because Illinois likely finds itself on — or at least near — the bubble at this point of the season.
The Illini are still ranked, of course, in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, but they’ve lost seven of their last 12 matches since last beating a ranked opponent on Oct. 6 at then-No. 17 Purdue.
“I think we all kind of know the situation that we’re in,” Illinois senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade said. “If we make the tournament, we’re going to have to go on the road, so it’s a different kind of thing. We’ve set that as a goal. Obviously, we want to be a tournament team. That’s our expectation. Right now, it’s like, ‘That’s our far off vision. What do we need to do right now?’ We need to get there first, obviously.”
Tamas still feels confident in his team’s entire body of work this season. Illinois has beaten four top-25 teams and had four matches against ranked teams — three in the top eight — that went five sets before falling against the Illini.
Heading into Friday’s match, Illinois sits at No. 45 in the RPI.
“Our RPI is good,” Tamas said. “I liken it a lot to 2017 where our résumé was very similar in terms of RPI and wins against top-25 teams, strength of schedule. I think we have the seventh hardest strength of schedule this season, and I know the tournament committee takes that into play.
“I thought we’ve had some really tight matches against real quality opponents even though we didn’t come out on the good end of some of those. I feel good about our body of work. We’re going to, obviously, need a strong finish here these last two weeks, but if we have a strong finish, I’ll feel pretty comfortable about our body of work.”
The comparison to 2017 is fairly apt.
That year’s Illini headed into the final two weeks of the season needing wins to move off the NCAA tournament bubble. They got them, winning three of their last four to just get in.
That three of Illinois’ last four matches this season are on the road could help. At least perception-wise. The Illini’s RPI won’t change much even with some wins, but showing strength away from home down the stretch could catch the eye of the NCAA tournament committee.
“Let’s say we take the next four,” Tamas said. “That’s five wins in a row heading into the selection show. I’d feel pretty comfortable with that.
“A lot of it’s just about playing quality volleyball. I know that’s a ‘no duh’ statement, but it’s making sure we’re taking of business how we are as a team, collectively as a team, and making sure that we’re taking care of business in terms of simple execution plays. Balls that can be converted into points need to be.”
Quade played a key role in Illinois’ push at the end of the 2017 regular season that turned into a Sweet 16 appearance after a first-round win against Hawaii and an upset of No. 8-seeded Washington on its home court. Beth Prince, Caroline Welsh, Megan Cooney and Morgan O’Brien were part of that run, too. They know what’s at least possible come December.
“I think it really did take us to the end of the season to figure ourselves out as a team,” Quade said of the 2017 squad, which is comparable to this year’s team. “That year we were lucky to make the tournament, which was awesome, and then we were a scary team in the tournament.
“This team, we have some young pieces that they’re getting better every single day. I think we are for sure still figuring some things out. If everything falls together, I think we can be really scary.”
Tourney talk
Illinois volleyball is 13-12 and vying for its 26th appearance in the NCAA tournament with four regular season matches left. Here are the final regular-season records of the previous Illini teams to reach the NCAA tournament:
YEAR RECORD
2018 28-3
2017 21-10
2015 19-12
2014 24-7
2013 16-14
2011 27-4
2010 22-8
2009 24-5
2008 24-7
2004 19-10
2003 24-6
2001 20-8
1999 16-10
1998 20-10
1995 23-8
1994 23-13
1993 17-12
1992 30-3
1991 19-9
1990 21-11
1989 25-7
1988 27-3
1987 28-6
1986 34-2
1985 38-2