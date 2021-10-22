Mira Chopra is coming home. Well, almost.
The former Champaign Central volleyball star returns to C-U with her Michigan team. The Wolverines play Illinois at Huff Hall at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Chopra won’t actually get to stay at her family’s Champaign home. Instead, the Wolverines will lodge at a local hotel.
Originally, Mira’s family planned to have the team over to their house for a meal. But the match time was changed, cutting into the length of the Michigan trip. The Wolverines will arrive late today and leave immediately after the match.
The Chopras live 1½ miles from Huff.
“She hasn’t been home since she left, which was in June,” said Archana Chopra, Mira’s mom. “They have a very busy schedule.”
No doubt there will be plenty of Chopra rooters in the stands Saturday.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Archana said. “The last time we watched Illinois and Michigan, Mira had just committed. Of course, last year, they didn’t come here. This is going to be fun.”
Mira is in her freshman year at Michigan. The middle blocker scored her first points of the season in a Wednesday match at Indiana. The Wolverines swept the Hoosiers 3-0.
“She’s really doing well,” Archana said. “They have had really good things to say about her progress. The coaches are excited about her.”
Many of the Michigan players’ parents are making the trip to C-U. “We’ll maybe do a pre-, post-game tailgate,” Archana said. “We’ll have a little contingent.”
Archana has been putting miles on the car, making frequent trips to Ann Arbor. She usually goes to the matches long before they start, waving to her daughter as she enters the arena.
“After the game, we go out for dinner,” she said. “If it’s an off day the next day, she’ll spend time with us.”
Mira will be back at Illinois with the Wolverines in future seasons. She has three more years of eligibility.