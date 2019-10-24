UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Illinois wasn’t exactly wanting for opportunities Wednesday night at Penn State. Not with a 2-0 lead. Not with four separate match points in the fourth set.
The end result, though, was just more of the same. Another struggle to finish, as the No. 8 Nittany Lions pulled off a comeback 18-25, 24-26, 25-15, 30-28, 15-13 victory at Rec Hall against the No. 17 Illini.
“It’s trying to figure it out in the moment,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I know they want it bad. They want to win. We all want to win, obviously, but we still have to figure out how to relax in some of these moments and make sure we’re playing how we played to get there in the first place.”
The loss to Penn State (15-3, 8-1 Big Ten) was a third straight for Illinois (9-9, 4-5) during its brutal road stretch against three consecutive top-10 teams. The Illini were competitive in all three, but struggled to close.
“It’s not just one thing,” Tamas said. “It’s a swing here. A ball control there. A service error here. The team knows. They’re fully aware of it. ... We’ve just got to be a little better in certain moments and making sure we’re taking care of business as we need to.”
Jacqueline Quade led Illinois with 18 kills, and Megan Cooney chipped in 13. Beth Prince had 11 playing a limited role as she returns from an abdominal injury.
“As she’s feeling better from her injury, we’re taking a look at getting her out there more on the floor as time goes on,” Tamas said.