CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois volleyball team will have traveled approximately 1,500 miles in six days by first serve of Wednesday’s 7 p.m. match at Penn State. With a flight back home of more than 500 miles still to come after playing the Nittany Lions.
Not only is the Illini’s recent stretch of road matches their toughest competition-wise with three straight against teams in the country’s top eight, it also qualifies as the most grueling travel-wise of the season.
The last six days for the Illini have included a charter flight to Madison, Wis., a five-set grind of a loss to the No. 6 Badgers last Friday, a delayed flight from that night until Saturday morning to Minneapolis before a four-set loss to the No. 7 Gophers and a trip back to Champaign.
Plus recovery, scouting and, of course, school work to complete.
“It’s kind of organized chaos,” Illinois redshirt senior outside hitter Beth Prince said. “Just coming up on this stretch it was like, ‘OK, this is about to happen. Get your ducks in a row. Get your homework done. Talk to your professors. Do what you’ve got to do here because you’re going to be gone.’ It’s hard, but if you put in the work and time manage enough, you should be OK.”
The No. 17 Illini (9-8, 4-4 Big Ten) got Sunday off after returning to Champaign. Then it was time to get back on the court at Huff Hall with practice Monday and Tuesday to prep for No. 8 Penn State (14-3, 7-1).
Practices this week, though, were a bit different. Illinois coach Chris Tamas didn’t use his full 2 1 / 2 to 3 hours. Instead he went with just as intense, but shorter, practices to save some wear and tear with another road match coming.
“That’s the fine line,” Tamas said about tweaking his practice schedule. “We’re still going to go hard. We’re always going to go hard. That’s what our sport demands. Can we get our work done in that shorter time frame? The turnaround is quick, the travel is long and we’ve got to make sure we’re on top of our game.”
Two items aided Illinois in its prep for its match in University Park, Pa. Having faced Minnesota just 10 days before Saturday’s match meant less time scouting the Gophers. What they do was still fresh, so the Illini were able to get in Penn State prep a little early. Charter flights to all three destinations for this three-match stretch also cut down on travel time and created more for video sessions and scouting.
Prince called it “a process.” It’s a process Mica Allison, although new to Illinois and the Big Ten, is used to after spending last season at Auburn.
“If I hadn’t done that before, it would have been a lot more to handle,” the St. Thomas More graduate said. “Since I’ve already been through that before, it’s part of the grind I guess. I usually try to get a lot of sleep in. That’s my main thing. Taking naps.”
Getting class work out of the way before long stretches on the road is important, too. Allison makes sure her academic calendar is as clear as possible before playing away from Huff.
“It’s really important to get things done before you even get on the road,” Allison said. “That’s what I try to do so I don’t even have to think about it when we’re traveling. If I do have a lot when we’re traveling, I just get really stressed out and it’s a lot to handle.”
The stress of facing three of the top eight teams in the country in succession is stress enough. It’s the toughest three-match stretch this season for Illinois bar none and makes for five road matches out of the last seven for the Illini.
“Everyone in the Big Ten’s going to have a stretch like that,” Tamas said. “We’ve got six teams in the Top 25. Having tough matches in any stretch isn’t a surprise. For me, it’s the great part of being in this conference. It gives adage to why we need to be great every day when we’re practicing.”