CHAMPAIGN — Coming back home to the familiar environment at Huff Hall was one aspect the Illinois volleyball team needed Saturday night.
Getting a win was another.
The 17th-ranked Illini delivered on the latter objective with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-17 win against Ohio State in front of 2,601 fans at Huff, snapping a three-game losing skid by Illinois.
Huff has treated coach Chris Tamas’ program kindly this season. It was welcome after three straight Big Ten losses — all against teams ranked in the top eight in the country — away from home. The Illini (10-10, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 5-2 this season at Huff after sweeping the Buckeyes (11-11, 4-6).
“It was a good team win and happy that we’re back on that side of the board,” Tamas said. “You never like to lose. We’ve had a lot of close ones and heartbreakers previous to this. It’s good that we weren’t emotionally drained from it and we were able to come out and play some pretty solid volleyball.”
Saturday night’s win happened at the midway point of conference play, with November full of 10 Big Ten matches for the Illini. Essentially, a make-or-break month when it comes to the Illini’s NCAA tournament aspirations, a season after Illinois reached the Final Four in Tamas’ second season.
Half of those 10 matches are at Huff, with No. 8 Penn State visiting the venerable venue on Nov. 15 as the only ranked team remaining on the Illini’s slate. Which made Saturday night’s win imperative.
“Still lots to prove, but right now, we’ve got to keep looking at film and keep looking to see what’s going on,” Tamas said. “It might be a combination of players throughout the rest of the season to help us to whatever victory that we need.”
Jacqueline Quade posted a team-high 13 kills and Beth Prince wasn’t far behind with 11 kills to lead the Illini offense. Morgan O’Brien (14 digs) and Taylor Kuper (13 digs) paced the Illini defense, with Diana Brown handing out 36 assists.
“Our block did a really good job setting up on their hitters, so it was really easy to read what their hitters were doing,” Kuper said. “It’s really nice to see it all coming together and really nice to get a win.”
Now, the key is to keep producing wins, possibly climb up the Big Ten standings and form a solid resume ahead of the NCAA tournament.
“We’ve got a lot of talented people on this roster, and we’ve just got to keep working hard and shoring up some of our weaknesses,” Tamas said. “I think we’re doing a good job with that. The second half should be a good one for us.”
In women’s golf
Illini drop on leaderboard. The 18th-ranked Illini entered Saturday tied for first at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C., but will begin Sunday’s final round tied for fourth.
Crystal Wang paced Illinois with a 1-over 73 on Saturday, but the Illini carded a 296 team score, 11 strokes worse than their opening 285 on Friday. Illinois (581) enters the final round 18 strokes behind leader Alabama (563) in the 18-team field.
Wang is tied for 17th to lead the Illini, while Tristyn Nowlin (146) is tied for 25th and Ali Morallos (147) is tied for 34th.