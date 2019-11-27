CHAMPAIGN — The Tamas household will be busy this week.
Illinois volleyball coach Chris Tamas and his wife, volunteer assistant coach Jen, will host the team and coaching staff for Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Tamas admits he’s more coach than cook, so other than a few extra side dishes, the meal will be catered. Besides, doing all the cooking for the expected 40 guests is a big ask.
Then everybody — plus a few more guests that have typically included athletic director Josh Whitman and some Spike Squad members — will be back at the coach’s house Sunday for the NCAA tournament selection show that begins at 7:30 p.m. and is televised on ESPNU.
It’s an annual event that’s turned out in the Illini’s favor each of the past two seasons with Tamas in charge.
Tamas’ first season saw Illinois on the bubble, but eventually make the 64-team field before a run to the Sweet 16. Last season, the only intrigue was whether the Illini would get a top four national seed. They did, hosted the first four rounds at Huff Hall and ultimately made it to the Final Four in Minneapolis.
This season is more like 2017 than 2018.
Illinois is back on the bubble, and after taking care of business last weekend with road wins at Maryland and Ohio State, the Illini’s NCAA tournament future rests on a home-and-home series this week with Northwestern. The first match with the Wildcats starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Huff in the home finale that also doubles as Senior Night for Beth Prince, Jacqueline Quade, Caroline Welsh and Ashlyn Fleming.
Now ranked No. 24 nationally and sitting at No. 43 in the RPI, the path forward to the NCAA tournament is clear for Illinois (15-12, 10-8 Big Ten).
Beat Northwestern (13-17, 4-14). Twice.
“Our strength of schedule is top 15 in the country, and our RPI is still in a respectable range,” Tamas said. “I feel good about our chances. We have to do well this week against Northwestern.”
The pair of matches against the Wildcats hold significant importance since a loss in either of them would be a fairly significant ding on Illinois’ NCAA tournament résumé. A sweep would push the Illini to four wins above .500 in Big Ten play. While Illinois is just 1-8 against the top six teams in the conference, simply being in the Big Ten is a résumé booster.
Some of the metrics might have the Illini on the tournament bubble, but the human element inherent in the selection committee could play in their favor.
Illinois’ eight losses to the top six teams in the conference include one in five sets to each of Nebraska, Wisconsin and Penn State. Plus another five-set loss for good measure to Washington, which is second only to reigning NCAA champs Stanford in the Pac-12.
“The Big Ten, for the last decade or so, has been the toughest conference,” Tamas said. “Consistently seven or eight teams in the Big Ten make it in. Maybe nine teams. Then you usually see five or six teams make it to the Sweet 16.
“The résumé for being in the Big Ten is a big deal. There’s been teams that have finished under .500, which obviously isn’t a possibility for us. Usually our pre-conference record is strong. We’re still in the top 25. They take strength of schedule into consideration as well, and that’s where being in the Big Ten comes into play.”
Illinois’ focus this week is all on volleyball — with some turkey on the side. The Illini players had their Friendsgiving on Monday, practiced Tuesday morning and were able to take their time since no one had to go to class. They’ll face Northwestern for the first time this week Wednesday night. Thursday is just for Thanksgiving before another practice Friday and Saturday’s regular season finale at 7 p.m. in Evanston.
With classes out for the week, the emphasis can be on what happens on the practice court inside Huff.
“A lot easier, obviously, without the class schedule coming into play,” Tamas said about the schedule this week. “We don’t get that time other than when we train right before school starts. That’s our biggest time when there’s no distractions, so I think this is a good time to kind of reset and reload and make sure we stay fresh. They’re able to focus on what we’re doing and just get in the gym and get better.”