CHAMPAIGN — Inside State Farm Center, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law on Tuesday that allows college athletes in the state to profit off their name, image and likeness.
Within certain limitations, student-athletes will be able to hire agents and grab endorsement deals from businesses of their choosing.
“Beginning July 1, Illinois college student-athletes no matter the sport and no matter the division can take control of their destiny when it comes to their own name, image, likeness and voice,” Pritzker said. “With this law Illinois is at the forefront of taking some pressure off kids who are torn between finishing their degree or cashing in on the big leagues.”
A plethora of state and university representatives showed up to the signing, including Chancellor Robert Jones, athletic director Josh Whitman and state representative Kam Buckner, along with Illinois college athletes like Eva Rubin, center for women’s basketball, and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe.
Athletes must inform their schools of the deals they sign. In the UI’s case, athletes will use an app to register their endorsements.
“I absolutely think this is a recruiting tool for us,” Whitman said. “It puts us at the forefront of the national landscape on this national issue."
Rep. Buckner, a former Illini football player, framed the bill as a step forward for economic equity.
“What we are signaling here is we cannot continue to economically suppress these people while they continue to infuse significant amounts of money into our economies,” Buckner said.