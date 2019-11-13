Lineups

AUSTIN PEAY (2-0)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Tahanee Bennell Jr. 5-7 13.5

G Ella Sawyer Fr. 5-8 11.0

G Kasey Kidwell So. 5-7 7.0

G/F Maggie Knowles So. 6-0 4.0

F Arielle Gonzalez-Varner Sr. 6-1 8.5

FYI: Despite the relative youth on the Governors’ roster, fifth-year coach David Midlick actually returned four starters ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign. But it’s been the newcomers who are making the biggest impact, with Sawyer the third-leading scorer through two games and fellow freshman Shay-Lee Kirby hitting north of 16 points a night off the bench.

Off the bench

G Shay-Lee Kirby Fr. 5-10 16.5

G Brianah Ferby Jr. 5-6 11.0

F Myah LeFlore Jr. 5-10 1.5

ILLINOIS (2-0)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Petra Holesinska R-Jr. 5-10 15.5

G Jada Peebles Fr. 5-10 10.0

G J-Naya Ephraim So. 5-9 5.5

F Ali Andrews Sr. 6-2 15.0

F Kennedi Myles Fr. 6-2 14.0

Holesinska, Myles shine as Illini win season opener Petra Holesinska poured in a career-high 29 points, including 19 in the first half, while Kennedi Myles chipped in a double-double (17 points and 15 rebounds) to lead the Illini to an 96-66 victory over the Cougars.

FYI: Possessing a pair of 6-foot-2 forwards in nonconference play was bound to equal some success as far as offensive rebounding was concerned. It’s not just Myles (10 of 22 rebounds on offense) and Andrews (6 of 12) who are doing the heavy lifting for Nancy Fahey’s club, though. Seven of Courtney Joens’ 17 rebounds are on the offensive glass, as are four of Holesinska’s 11.

Off the bench

G Jeanae Terry Fr. 5-11 9.5

G Courtney Joens Sr. 5-10 8.0

G Cierra Rice R-Sr. 5-9 6.5

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.

Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.

Online: Stream available on BTN Plus.

Series history: Illinois leads series 1-0.

Last meeting: Illinois won 59-47 on Dec. 16, 2017, in Champaign.

FYI: When Fahey’s Illini hosted Midlick’s Governors back in December 2017, no one could have known it’d mark the last time Illinois would win a game during the 2017-18 season. But it was, as the Illini went on to lose their next 18 overall. Four current Illinois athletes — Holesinska, Andrews, Joens, Rice and Brandi Beasley — saw playing time up for the team that afternoon.

Prediction: Illinois 72, Austin Peay 59

The Illini will vie for their second straight 3-0 start under Fahey. And get it, thanks to the inside presence Myles has brought in her first two games wearing an Illinois uniform.