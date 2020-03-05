INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday’s first-round Big Ten women’s basketball tournament game played out about as expected.
Wisconsin took advantage of a mismatch against Illinois with the 12th-seeded Badgers consistently looking toward forwards Abby Laszewski and Imani Lewis to score the ball, and the 13th-seeded Illini couldn’t make enough buckets on the offensive end to counter Wisconsin, either.
It all added up to a season-ending 71-55 defeat by Illinois at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“I guess size,” Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said of what was the turning point in her team’s loss. “We didn’t score. I’d have to look at the film to kind of break it down, but ... they hit some shots.
“We kind of tried to open it up and get some easier buckets as the game progressed, and I thought they came out and did a pretty good job of defending us.”
The Badgers (12-18) shut down Petra Holesinska the entire game, limiting Illinois’ leading scorer to just two points (both on free throws). The redshirt junior went 0 of 9 from the field.
It was the seventh consecutive game the Illini (11-19) scored fewer than 60 points, with Ali Andrews (15 points) and Kennedi Myles (13 points, 11 rebounds) leading Illinois in scoring.
Myles’ 13 boards meant the forward finished her freshman season with eight double-doubles.
That was as far as the positives went for the Illini, who were outrebounded 47-38 and outscored 34-20 in the paint. Laszewski put up a game-high 24 points by going 10 of 13 from the field.
“We’re built around our post play,” Wisconsin coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “I thought in the first half after about the first five minutes — again, Abby took shots she’s very capable of making. She’s got a good touch from the free-throw line, short corner. She got to the free-throw line.”