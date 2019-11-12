Scott Richey’s ballot
RK., TEAM PREV
1. Oregon 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Texas A&M 3
4. Stanford 4
5. South Carolina 8
6. Florida State 6
7. Oregon State 7
8. Maryland 5
9. UCLA 9
10. UConn 10
11. Mississippi State 12
12. N.C. State 13
13. Louisville 14
14. Kentucky 15
15. Notre Dame 16
16. Rice 17
17. Miami 18
18. Michigan State 19
19. Indiana 20
20. West Virginia 21
21. Drake 22
22. South Florida —
23. Texas 11
24. Arkansas 23
25. Syracuse —
Richey’s take: Oregon didn’t play a game that counted in the first week of the season, but the No. 1 Ducks became just the second college team — ever — to beat the U.S. Women’s National Team in a 93-86 victory Saturday.
Full panel AP ballot
RANK, TEAM RECORD PTS. PREVIOUS RK.
1. Oregon (28) 0-0 748 1
2. Baylor (2) 2-0 721 2
3. Stanford 2-0 681 3
4. UConn 1-0 620 5
5. Texas A&M 2-0 617 6
6. South Carolina 2-0 609 8
7. Oregon St. 1-0 579 7
8. Maryland 1-1 533 4
9. Louisville 2-0 516 9
10. Mississippi St. 1-0 480 10
11. UCLA 2-0 426 11
12. Florida St. 2-0 398 12
13. Kentucky 2-0 386 13
14. NC State 2-0 371 14
15. Notre Dame 2-0 308 16
16. Michigan St. 2-0 269 17
17. Miami 1-0 245 18
18. DePaul 1-0 226 18
19. Arizona St. 2-0 165 20
20. Syracuse 1-0 129 21
21. Indiana 2-0 114 24
22. Texas 0-1 113 15
23. Arkansas 1-0 111 22
24. Michigan 2-0 102 25
25. South Florida 2-0 60