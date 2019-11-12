Northeastern Oregon Basketball

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, center, high fives teammate Holly Winterburn, left, with Taylor Chavez, center right, and Ruthy Hebard, right, after defeating Northeastern 89-47 in an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. 

 Chris Pietsch/AP
Scott Richey’s ballot

RK., TEAM PREV

1. Oregon 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Texas A&M 3

4. Stanford 4

5. South Carolina 8

6. Florida State 6

7. Oregon State 7

8. Maryland 5

9. UCLA 9

10. UConn 10

11. Mississippi State 12

12. N.C. State 13

13. Louisville 14

14. Kentucky 15

15. Notre Dame 16

16. Rice 17

17. Miami 18

18. Michigan State 19

19. Indiana 20

20. West Virginia 21

21. Drake 22

22. South Florida —

23. Texas 11

24. Arkansas 23

25. Syracuse —

Richey’s take: Oregon didn’t play a game that counted in the first week of the season, but the No. 1 Ducks became just the second college team — ever — to beat the U.S. Women’s National Team in a 93-86 victory Saturday.

Full panel AP ballot

RANK, TEAM RECORD PTS. PREVIOUS RK.

1. Oregon (28) 0-0 748 1

2. Baylor (2) 2-0 721 2

3. Stanford 2-0 681 3

4. UConn 1-0 620 5

5. Texas A&M 2-0 617 6

6. South Carolina 2-0 609 8

7. Oregon St. 1-0 579 7

8. Maryland 1-1 533 4

9. Louisville 2-0 516 9

10. Mississippi St. 1-0 480 10

11. UCLA 2-0 426 11

12. Florida St. 2-0 398 12

13. Kentucky 2-0 386 13

14. NC State 2-0 371 14

15. Notre Dame 2-0 308 16

16. Michigan St. 2-0 269 17

17. Miami 1-0 245 18

18. DePaul 1-0 226 18

19. Arizona St. 2-0 165 20

20. Syracuse 1-0 129 21

21. Indiana 2-0 114 24

22. Texas 0-1 113 15

23. Arkansas 1-0 111 22

24. Michigan 2-0 102 25

25. South Florida 2-0 60

