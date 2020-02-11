Listen to this article

News-Gazette college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1,583 1

2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1,546 2

3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1,450 3

4. San Diego State 24-0 1,422 4

5. Louisville 21-3 1,331 5

6. Dayton 21-2 1,255 6

7. Duke 20-3 1,211 7

8. Florida State 20-3 1,170 8

9. Maryland 19-4 1,057 9

10. Seton Hall 18-5 1,013 12

11. Auburn 21-2 998 11

12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15

13. Penn State 18-5 787 22

14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13

15. Villanova 17-6 581 10

16. Colorado 19-5 567 24

17. Oregon 18-6 497 14

18. Marquette 17-6 425 NR

19. Butler 18-6 414 19

20. Houston 19-5 402 25

21. Iowa 17-7 374 17

22. Illinois 16-7 235 20

23. Creighton 18-6 213 21

24. Texas Tech 15-8 169 NR

25. LSU 17-6 160 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, East Tennessee State 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright State 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Gonzaga 1 Sat., at Pepperdine

2. Baylor 2 Sat., vs. West Virginia

3. San Diego State 3 Tues., vs. New Mexico

4. Kansas 4 Wed., at West Virginia

5. Louisville 5 Wed., at Georgia Tech

6. Duke 6 Sat., vs. Notre Dame

7. Dayton 7 Tue., vs. Rhode Island

8. Florida State 8 Sat., vs. Syracuse

9. Auburn 9 Wed., vs. Alabama

10. Maryland 10 Tues., vs. Nebraska

11. Seton Hall 12 Wed., vs. Creighton

12. Kentucky 14 Tues., at Vanderbilt

13. Penn State 20 Tues., at Purdue

14. Oregon 13 Thurs., vs. Colorado

15. West Virginia 15 Wed., vs. Kansas

16. Colorado 23 Thurs., at Oregon

17. Houston 24 Wed., vs. South Florida

18. Iowa 18 Thurs., at Indiana

19. LSU 16 Tues., vs. Missouri

20. Marquette NR Wed., at Villanova

21. Creighton 21 Wed., at Seton Hall

22. Butler 22 Wed., vs. Butler

23. Villanova 11 Wed., vs. Marquette

24. Michigan State 17 Tues., at Illinois

25. Illinois 19 Tues., vs. Michigan St.

Scott’s breakdown: Most of the advanced metrics rankings don’t exactly favor Auburn. Bruce Pearl’s team is ranked 30th in KenPom and 36th in Torvik. Here’s the thing, though. The Tigers keep winning. Five in a row now after beating Arkansas and LSU last week. That’s on top of a 15-game winning streak to start the season. Metrics can matter. Wins do, too.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1

2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2

3. Oregon 22-2 697 3

4. N.C. State 22-1 624 7

5. UConn 20-2 622 4

6. Mississippi State 22-3 605 8

7. UCLA 21-2 576 10

8. Stanford 21-3 547 6

9. Louisville 21-3 506 5

10. Maryland 20-4 450 13

11. Oregon State 19-5 428 9

12. Arizona 19-4 426 12

13. DePaul 22-3 382 14

14. Florida State 20-4 368 17

15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11

16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16

17. Iowa 20-4 243 20

18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15

19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21

20. Indiana 19-6 176 18

21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22

22. Arizona State 16-8 128 19

23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25

24. Missouri State 20-3 106 24

25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23

Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Central Michigan 1, Fresno State 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. South Carolina 1 Thurs., vs. Auburn

2. Baylor 2 Wed., vs. TCU

3. Oregon 3 Fri., at UCLA

4. N.C. State 6 Thurs., vs. Louisville

5. UCLA 8 Fri., vs. Oregon

6. Mississippi State 10 Sun., at Kentucky

7. UConn 5 Sun., at South Florida

8. Stanford 7 Fri., at Utah

9. Louisville 4 Thurs., at N.C. State

10. Maryland 14 Thurs., vs. Iowa

11. DePaul 12 Fri., vs. Butler

12. Florida State 15 Sun., at Duke

13. Gonzaga 9 Thurs., vs. San Francisco

14. Arizona 13 Fri., vs. Washington

15. Oregon State 11 Fri., at USC

16. Iowa 16 Thurs., at Maryland

17. South Dakota 19 Thurs., vs. Western Illinois

18. Kentucky 17 Sun., vs. Mississippi State

19. Texas A&M 18 Thurs., vs. Vanderbilt

20. Northwestern 20 Thurs., at Michigan

21. Arkansas 21 Sun., at Ole Miss

22. Princeton 23 Fri., at Yale

23. Stony Brook 24 Wed., vs. Binghamton

24. Missouri State 25 Sat., vs. Southern Illinois

25. Tennessee 22 Thurs., at LSU

Scott’s breakdown: North Carolina State hasn’t been ranked this high since Jan., 10, 2000, when it was third. Beat Louisville on Thursday, and the Wolfpack would have a two-game lead in the ACC. Somehow, they’re still the least talked about power six conference leaders in the country.

