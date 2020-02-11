News-Gazette college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1,583 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1,546 2
3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1,450 3
4. San Diego State 24-0 1,422 4
5. Louisville 21-3 1,331 5
6. Dayton 21-2 1,255 6
7. Duke 20-3 1,211 7
8. Florida State 20-3 1,170 8
9. Maryland 19-4 1,057 9
10. Seton Hall 18-5 1,013 12
11. Auburn 21-2 998 11
12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15
13. Penn State 18-5 787 22
14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13
15. Villanova 17-6 581 10
16. Colorado 19-5 567 24
17. Oregon 18-6 497 14
18. Marquette 17-6 425 NR
19. Butler 18-6 414 19
20. Houston 19-5 402 25
21. Iowa 17-7 374 17
22. Illinois 16-7 235 20
23. Creighton 18-6 213 21
24. Texas Tech 15-8 169 NR
25. LSU 17-6 160 18
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, East Tennessee State 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright State 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Gonzaga 1 Sat., at Pepperdine
2. Baylor 2 Sat., vs. West Virginia
3. San Diego State 3 Tues., vs. New Mexico
4. Kansas 4 Wed., at West Virginia
5. Louisville 5 Wed., at Georgia Tech
6. Duke 6 Sat., vs. Notre Dame
7. Dayton 7 Tue., vs. Rhode Island
8. Florida State 8 Sat., vs. Syracuse
9. Auburn 9 Wed., vs. Alabama
10. Maryland 10 Tues., vs. Nebraska
11. Seton Hall 12 Wed., vs. Creighton
12. Kentucky 14 Tues., at Vanderbilt
13. Penn State 20 Tues., at Purdue
14. Oregon 13 Thurs., vs. Colorado
15. West Virginia 15 Wed., vs. Kansas
16. Colorado 23 Thurs., at Oregon
17. Houston 24 Wed., vs. South Florida
18. Iowa 18 Thurs., at Indiana
19. LSU 16 Tues., vs. Missouri
20. Marquette NR Wed., at Villanova
21. Creighton 21 Wed., at Seton Hall
22. Butler 22 Wed., vs. Butler
23. Villanova 11 Wed., vs. Marquette
24. Michigan State 17 Tues., at Illinois
25. Illinois 19 Tues., vs. Michigan St.
Scott’s breakdown: Most of the advanced metrics rankings don’t exactly favor Auburn. Bruce Pearl’s team is ranked 30th in KenPom and 36th in Torvik. Here’s the thing, though. The Tigers keep winning. Five in a row now after beating Arkansas and LSU last week. That’s on top of a 15-game winning streak to start the season. Metrics can matter. Wins do, too.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1
2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2
3. Oregon 22-2 697 3
4. N.C. State 22-1 624 7
5. UConn 20-2 622 4
6. Mississippi State 22-3 605 8
7. UCLA 21-2 576 10
8. Stanford 21-3 547 6
9. Louisville 21-3 506 5
10. Maryland 20-4 450 13
11. Oregon State 19-5 428 9
12. Arizona 19-4 426 12
13. DePaul 22-3 382 14
14. Florida State 20-4 368 17
15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11
16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16
17. Iowa 20-4 243 20
18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15
19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21
20. Indiana 19-6 176 18
21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22
22. Arizona State 16-8 128 19
23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25
24. Missouri State 20-3 106 24
25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23
Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Central Michigan 1, Fresno State 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. South Carolina 1 Thurs., vs. Auburn
2. Baylor 2 Wed., vs. TCU
3. Oregon 3 Fri., at UCLA
4. N.C. State 6 Thurs., vs. Louisville
5. UCLA 8 Fri., vs. Oregon
6. Mississippi State 10 Sun., at Kentucky
7. UConn 5 Sun., at South Florida
8. Stanford 7 Fri., at Utah
9. Louisville 4 Thurs., at N.C. State
10. Maryland 14 Thurs., vs. Iowa
11. DePaul 12 Fri., vs. Butler
12. Florida State 15 Sun., at Duke
13. Gonzaga 9 Thurs., vs. San Francisco
14. Arizona 13 Fri., vs. Washington
15. Oregon State 11 Fri., at USC
16. Iowa 16 Thurs., at Maryland
17. South Dakota 19 Thurs., vs. Western Illinois
18. Kentucky 17 Sun., vs. Mississippi State
19. Texas A&M 18 Thurs., vs. Vanderbilt
20. Northwestern 20 Thurs., at Michigan
21. Arkansas 21 Sun., at Ole Miss
22. Princeton 23 Fri., at Yale
23. Stony Brook 24 Wed., vs. Binghamton
24. Missouri State 25 Sat., vs. Southern Illinois
25. Tennessee 22 Thurs., at LSU
Scott’s breakdown: North Carolina State hasn’t been ranked this high since Jan., 10, 2000, when it was third. Beat Louisville on Thursday, and the Wolfpack would have a two-game lead in the ACC. Somehow, they’re still the least talked about power six conference leaders in the country.