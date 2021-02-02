The Associated Press Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Louisville (26) 16-1 746 1
2. South Carolina (4) 14-1 721 4
3. Connecticut 11-1 648 3
4. N.C. State 12-1 646 2
5. UCLA 10-2 642 5
6. Stanford 15-2 597 6
7. Texas A&M 16-1 593 8
8. Baylor 12-2 535 9
9. Arizona 11-2 488 10
10. Maryland 12-2 478 7
11. Ohio State 10-1 462 14
12. Oregon 11-3 412 11
13. Michigan 10-1 388 12
14. South Florida 10-1 340 13
15. Kentucky 13-4 312 15
16. Arkansas 13-6 258 19
17. Indiana 10-4 257 16
18. Tennessee 12-3 221 20
19. Gonzaga 15-2 218 18
20. DePaul 9-4 160 17
21. West Virginia 13-2 144 24
22. Northwestern 9-3 106 23
23. South Dakota St. 13-2 86 25
24. Mississippi State 8-5 85 21
25. Georgia 13-4 73 22
Others receiving votes: Missouri State 64, Georgia Tech 25, Syracuse 20, Iowa State 9, Rice 5, South Dakota 3, Stephen F. Austin 3, Texas 2, LSU 2, Virginia Tech 1.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Louisville 1
2. South Carolina 4
3. Connecticut 3
4. North Carolina State 2
5. UCLA 5
6. Stanford 6
7. Texas A&M 9
8. Baylor 10
9. Ohio State 14
10. Arizona 8
11. Maryland 7
12. Oregon 11
13. Michigan 15
14. South Florida 12
15. Kentucky 13
16. Arkansas 19
17. Indiana 16
18. Gonzaga 18
19. DePaul 17
20. Tennessee 21
21. Mississippi State 20
22. Northwestern 22
23. West Virginia 25
24. South Dakota State NR
25. Georgia 23
Who’s up: Ohio State. The Buckeyes inserted themselves squarely into the Big Ten regular-season title race with an 88-86 home win against Maryland last week. Not many teams have been able to score with the Terrapins all season. Maryland, after all, is averaging an eye-opening 92 points per game. In the loss to the Buckeyes, Ashley Owusu (33 points) and Katie Benzan (22) led Maryland, but Ohio State countered with Madison Greene (24), Jacy Sheldon (21) and Braxtin Miller
- (18). Maryland — with an 8-1 conference record — still holds an edge over Ohio State (6-2) and Michigan (5-1) in the standings.
Who’s down: Mississippi State and Georgia. Both teams are hanging on by a thread in the Top 25. A brutal stretch of games for Mississippi State saw Nikki McCray-Penson’s team suffer a pair of blowout losses last week at then-No. 8 Texas A&M and at home to what was then a fourth-ranked South Carolina team. Georgia, meanwhile, went 1-2 last week. A 75-73 win against then-No. 19 Arkansas, though, helped Joni Taylor
- ’s Bulldogs.
Who to watch: South Carolina. Remember that 54-46 home loss to N.C. State when the Gamecocks were ranked No. 1 on Dec. 3? Well, Dawn Staley’s team hasn’t lost since. South Carolina has posted 11 consecutive wins after an 87-63 home win against Alabama on Sunday. A big matchup awaits the Gamecocks at UConn next Monday night in a rare break from SEC play for South Carolina.