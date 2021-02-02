Maryland women's basketball

Sophomore guard Diamond Miller, right, and Maryland remain atop the Big Ten standings — even after an 88-86 loss at Ohio State last week — with about a month left in the regular season.

 Paul W. Gillespie/Baltimore Sun Media
The Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. Louisville (26) 16-1 746 1

2. South Carolina (4) 14-1 721 4

3. Connecticut 11-1 648 3

4. N.C. State 12-1 646 2

5. UCLA 10-2 642 5

6. Stanford 15-2 597 6

7. Texas A&M 16-1 593 8

8. Baylor 12-2 535 9

9. Arizona 11-2 488 10

10. Maryland 12-2 478 7

11. Ohio State 10-1 462 14

12. Oregon 11-3 412 11

13. Michigan 10-1 388 12

14. South Florida 10-1 340 13

15. Kentucky 13-4 312 15

16. Arkansas 13-6 258 19

17. Indiana 10-4 257 16

18. Tennessee 12-3 221 20

19. Gonzaga 15-2 218 18

20. DePaul 9-4 160 17

21. West Virginia 13-2 144 24

22. Northwestern 9-3 106 23

23. South Dakota St. 13-2 86 25

24. Mississippi State 8-5 85 21

25. Georgia 13-4 73 22

Others receiving votes: Missouri State 64, Georgia Tech 25, Syracuse 20, Iowa State 9, Rice 5, South Dakota 3, Stephen F. Austin 3, Texas 2, LSU 2, Virginia Tech 1.

Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Louisville 1

2. South Carolina 4

3. Connecticut 3

4. North Carolina State 2

5. UCLA 5

6. Stanford 6

7. Texas A&M 9

8. Baylor 10

9. Ohio State 14

10. Arizona 8

11. Maryland 7

12. Oregon 11

13. Michigan 15

14. South Florida 12

15. Kentucky 13

16. Arkansas 19

17. Indiana 16

18. Gonzaga 18

19. DePaul 17

20. Tennessee 21

21. Mississippi State 20

22. Northwestern 22

23. West Virginia 25

24. South Dakota State NR

25. Georgia 23

Who’s up: Ohio State. The Buckeyes inserted themselves squarely into the Big Ten regular-season title race with an 88-86 home win against Maryland last week. Not many teams have been able to score with the Terrapins all season. Maryland, after all, is averaging an eye-opening 92 points per game. In the loss to the Buckeyes, Ashley Owusu (33 points) and Katie Benzan (22) led Maryland, but Ohio State countered with Madison Greene (24), Jacy Sheldon (21) and Braxtin Miller

  • (18). Maryland — with an 8-1 conference record — still holds an edge over Ohio State (6-2) and Michigan (5-1) in the standings.

Who’s down: Mississippi State and Georgia. Both teams are hanging on by a thread in the Top 25. A brutal stretch of games for Mississippi State saw Nikki McCray-Penson’s team suffer a pair of blowout losses last week at then-No. 8 Texas A&M and at home to what was then a fourth-ranked South Carolina team. Georgia, meanwhile, went 1-2 last week. A 75-73 win against then-No. 19 Arkansas, though, helped Joni Taylor

  • ’s Bulldogs.

Who to watch: South Carolina. Remember that 54-46 home loss to N.C. State when the Gamecocks were ranked No. 1 on Dec. 3? Well, Dawn Staley’s team hasn’t lost since. South Carolina has posted 11 consecutive wins after an 87-63 home win against Alabama on Sunday. A big matchup awaits the Gamecocks at UConn next Monday night in a rare break from SEC play for South Carolina.

