CHAMPAIGN — Brandi Beasley considers J’Naya Ephraim to be one of her closest friends on the Illinois women’s basketball team.
In a lot of ways, Beasley is a mentor to Ephraim. Beasley, now in her senior season with the Illini, has helped Ephraim learn the ropes of what it takes to be a starting point guard in the Big Ten.
Beasley’s close work with Ephraim in the offseason proved beneficial not just to the sophomore guard’s development, but in helping Illinois stay afloat when Beasley missed time to begin the season while in concussion protocol.
Beasley took an inadvertent forearm to the head from another player during a practice about a week before the season started in early November, leading to the second diagnosed concussion of her Illini career. The 5-foot-6 guard out of Memphis, Tenn., also missed about four weeks in the offseason between her sophomore and junior years after sustaining a head injury.
Since then, Beasley has made progress after missing Illinois’ first three games while in concussion protocol.
The leading returning scorer from a season ago after Alex Wittinger — now set to play pro basketball overseas in Australia next spring — exhausted her eligibility, Beasley saw a relatively steady increase in her minutes after returning to the court for the first time against Illinois State on Nov. 16.
That all culminated in Tuesday night’s closer-than-expected 75-72 victory against Division-I newcomer Merrimack at State Farm Center when Beasley was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time and played a season-high 28 minutes while scoring 10 points to hit double figures for the second straight game.
“After coming off the injury, I think everybody expected it to be a light switch, and that’s just not how this game operates,” Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said of Beasley. “I think she’s back to full-go right now. You can see that comfort in her mid-range game, and the confidence she has. You’ll see a lot more of Brandi. She’s kind of back where she was (before the injury), and we kind of recognize that.”
Beasley’s offense has been slow to come around, however.
Entering Sunday’s penultimate nonconference game, with the Illini (7-2) hosting Evansville (3-5) at 2 p.m. at State Farm Center, Beasley is averaging 6.7 points per game after scoring 11.6 ppg as a junior.
She was held scoreless against the aforementioned Redbirds (a 74-58 home loss) and Presbyterian (a 71-52 home win on Nov. 30), something that only happened twice before in her 92 games in an Illini uniform prior to this season.
That’s why Beasley’s season-best scoring output at North Carolina (13 points on 5 of 11 shooting) felt so rewarding, at least from an individual standpoint, as Illinois lost 85-60 to the still-unbeaten Tar Heels, dropping Fahey’s teams to 0-3 against ACC competition.
“I think (that game at UNC) was really important for me,” Beasley said, “because like I was saying earlier, I had been struggling with a concussion and just kind of frustrated with just getting back slowly. It being my senior season, just to be able to play again, it feels really good, but also to be able to show how hard I’ve worked to get back is really good, as well.
“The first few games (coming back), it was frustration within myself. Even though I know it’s a process of getting back, but just to see those shots fall, it felt like a relief to get back on track.”
With Beasley methodically working her way back from injury, Ephraim started the Illini’s first eight games before making way for Beasley against Merrimack.
The competition for the starting role — though close — hasn’t changed the relationship between the two teammates, according to Beasley.
“J-Naya is my best friend off the court,” Beasley said, with Ephraim saying the same thing of her senior counterpart. “I don’t know if a lot of people know that. She’s probably the closest friend that I have. From the time we first met, it was just an instant connection. I love her. She’s like my best friend.
“I feel like our friendship is stronger than anything outside of that. Neither of us can control what coach does. It was nobody’s fault that I got a concussion. (It) wasn’t J-Naya’s fault. It wasn’t my fault. It wasn’t coach’s fault. At that point, a coach has to do what she has to do, but if a relationship is strong enough, I don’t think that will break us. Both of us are natural competitors. That kind of pushes us and drives us in practice, but I don’t think that (competition) will ever affect our relationship.”
It’s clear Beasley and Ephraim are two different kind of players.
Beasley, for much of her Illinois career, has been a scoring presence for the Illini averaging 11-plus ppg in each of her first three seasons in Champaign. The 5-foot-9 Ephraim’s best attributes are as a distributor and a defensive stopper.
Fahey — though happy with Beasley’s progress after Tuesday’s first start — was quick to give a shoutout to Ephraim’s performance as well.
The third-year Illinois coach even retweeted a tweet from the Illinois women’s basketball team’s official account, which showed how the Durham, N.C., product by way of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, did against Merrimack (nine rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers in 24 minutes off the bench).Beasley and Ephraim also saw time together on the court at the same time against the Warriors with the game in the balance during the fourth quarter. Both guards got out on the fast break and scored two key buckets to keep the Illini ahead as Merrimack mounted a challenge late.
“It’s something you have to make a positive and not a negative,” Fahey said of the competition for playing time between Beasley and Ephraim. “We’ve talked about that in the locker room, ‘Are we going to let this intra-team competition help us grow?’ Or it could go the other way.
“I think they’re good friends. They’re slightly different players and that’s what’s nice about it. I can have both of those kids on the floor at the same time and play one of them at the 2. I don’t like to pigeonhole players into one position.”