COLUMBIA, Mo. — Before Friday’s noon tipoff at Missouri, none of the players on the Illinois women’s basketball team had experienced a victory over the rival Tigers.
That changed two hours later, with the Illini’s most experienced players — Ali Andrews, Brandi Beasley and Petra Holesinska — paving the way for a 58-51 victory in front of 4,332 fans at Mizzou Arena, ending Missouri’s brief two-game winning streak against Illinois and giving third-year Illinois coach Nancy Fahey her first win over a high-major nonconference opponent.
“It was important (to get) this game,” Fahey said. “We’ve played some teams, but playing Mizzou, it’s the Braggin’ Rights game at their place. We know they’re explosive. I think that confidence that we have is going to be key as we go into Northwestern and the Big Ten. I think we all recognized the significance of this game. We all knew it. We could feel the difference.”
Illinois (9-2) led 29-24 at halftime and stretched that advantage to 47-38 entering the final period.
And when Missouri (3-10) made its run in the fourth quarter, the Illini put the ball in the hands of their two senior playmakers.
That worked out well.
Beasley, who started 0 of 3 from beyond the three-point arc and had missed five straight field-goal attempts, drained a key three-pointer with a hand in her face.
Thirty-three seconds later, Andrews answered a Jordan Roundtree three-pointer on the other end with a clutch distance shot of her own. Andrews’ three-pointer with three minutes left in regulation might have been the decisive blow as it gave Illinois a 55-46 lead.
“I think that was a big thing,” Fahey said of the Illini’s ability to respond whenever the Tigers made a run. “We’re at an away court, and I said that to them in the locker room: ‘They made runs, and when you play teams at this level, they’re going to make runs. People just don’t roll over.’ I think what was even more important is we kept our composure. We were poised. People hit some big shots at big times. So, I’m just really happy for the team.”
Beasley finished with six points and chipped in two assists, giving her 400 career assists, the fourth-most in program history. Andrews had 10 points and Kennedi Myles produced 10 points and 13 rebounds, the 6-foot-2 freshman forward’s fifth double-double in 11 games.
For most of Friday’s nonconference finale, however, it was Holesinska who was Illinois’ best form of offense. Coming off a 25-point outing in the Illini’s home win this past Sunday against Evansville, the redshirt junior poured in a game-high 22 points against Missouri, going 8 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.
“They were tagging her hard,” Fahey said of the Tigers’ defensive approach against Illinois’ leading scorer. “They were chasing. Her window to shoot it was small, and when she had that window, she did a really good job of taking it and having a quick release. There were a few times when she came off ball screens and hit a few 15-footers. I thought that has been really another advancement of her game, the mid-range level. Teammates also did a good job of setting screens for her.”
Illinois players and coaches will go their separate ways over the next four days before returning to campus for game preparations the day after Christmas ahead of the Illini’s Big Ten opener against Northwestern (9-1) on Dec. 28 at State Farm Center.
“It was a very excited, holiday-ish locker room (after the game),” Fahey said. “We’re going home (for the holidays). The kids have worked extremely hard and now they get four days with family and friends. I’m excited for them. We’re getting a good break.”