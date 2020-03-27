CHAMPAIGN — LaKale Malone’s time at Illinois pre-dated the arrival of current Illini women’s basketball coach Nancy Fahey to Champaign in 2017.
Malone, after all, was a holdover from Matt Bollant’s staff. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman fired Bollant about two weeks after the Illini’s 2016-17 season ended and hired Fahey away from Washington University shortly thereafter.
Fahey kept Malone and Tianna Kirkland — both of whom worked as assistant coaches under Bollant at Illinois — on her staff after she was hired in March 2017, a move that players recruited under Bollant who remained on the roster after he was fired, namely four-year standout Alex Wittinger, said helped ease the transition from one coach to another.
Three years later, Kirkland will be the longest-tenured assistant coach on Fahey’s staff at Illinois, as the 2020-21 season will be the Flint, Mich., native’s ninth one in Champaign.
Malone, on the other hand, will be coaching elsewhere.
An Illinois spokesman confirmed Thursday that Malone is no longer on Fahey’s coaching staff. The spokesman said it was Fahey’s decision to move forward without Malone next season. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native leaves the Illini after eight seasons with the program, five of which were as the associate head coach.
Illinois has already landed Malone’s replacement with the school announcing Thursday that Fahey, who will be entering her fourth season in charge next fall, had hired Scott Merritt as an assistant coach. Merritt had been an assistant coach at Marquette the past six seasons after a successful playing career with the Golden Eagles.
He was a member of the Dwyane Wade-led Marquette men’s basketball team that reached the Final Four in 2003. Merritt averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds throughout his four-year career with the Golden Eagles.
Merritt joined his alma mater’s women’s basketball program in 2014 as an assistant under Carolyn Kieger. He was retained by current Marquette women’s coach Megan Duffy after Kieger took the Penn State women’s basketball job in 2019. That meant that Merritt was part of a Marquette women’s basketball program that made three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances (2017-2019) and won Big East regular-season titles in 2018 and 2019.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Scott to our staff,” Fahey said in a statement Thursday. “He is a proven winner and recruiter who has played and coached at the highest levels of our game. Scott has been an integral part of the success at Marquette. He excels at player development and I am excited for our players to grow under his guidance.”
This is the second straight season Fahey’s staff has undergone a shakeup. A year ago, John Patterson was elevated to an assistant-coaching role after starting out at Illinois in 2017 as the director of player personnel. Steve Cochran — another carryover from Fahey’s staff at Wash U — was shifted from being an assistant coach during Fahey’s first two seasons in Champaign to Patterson’s former role last fall.
The Illini are in need of a major turnaround after what has largely been a disappointing first three seasons in Champaign for Fahey. Under Fahey’s direction, Illinois is 30-61 — and only 4-48 in Big Ten play.
Illinois will also have to deal with the loss of leading scorer Petra Holesinska next season after the 5-foot-10 guard, who averaged 12.6 points per game last season as the only double-figure scorer for the Illini, announced earlier this month she was transferring from the program. The Vracov, Czech Republic, native has one year left of eligibility.
Currently, Illinois would enter the 20-21 season with 12 players on scholarship, including a pair of incoming freshmen (Aaliyah Nye, and Aaliyah McQueen), a junior-college transfer (Solape Amusan) and Arizona State transfer Eva Rubin, who won’t be eligible until after the fall semester.
Erika Porter, a 6-2 senior forward at Notre Dame (N.J.) High School, committed to the Illini earlier this month, and when Porter signs, Illinois would have 13 scholarship players.