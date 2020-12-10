CHAMPAIGN — A winless Big Ten season in year one.
Lone wins at Minnesota and at home against Wisconsin in year two.
A repeat victory against the Gophers at State Farm Center and a win at Penn State in year three. That’s all the Illinois women’s basketball program has to show for its first three seasons under Nancy Fahey’s leadership in terms of Big Ten victories.
For her part, Fahey isn’t shying away from her 4-48 overall record against Big Ten competition as the Illini (2-1) prepare to open an expanded 20-game league season in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois begins that slate with a 7 p.m. showdown on Thursday against Nebraska (2-0) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
Asked to explain her team’s prolonged Big Ten struggles during a Zoom chat with reporters on Tuesday, Fahey made reference multiple times to not wanting to offer excuses. Among the fourth-year Illinois coach’s thoughts:
➜ “Each year, in itself, had different stories. ... I’ll be honest it just sounds like sometimes when a coach gets to this point it sounds like excuses.”
➜ “I really don’t want to talk about excuses and what happened the last three years. I’m more of like, I think each year had its different stories.”
➜ “First year, we lose Petra (Holesinska) to a knee (injury) and you know we have that combination. If you start talking like that, I think that’s how it’s going to read. I know right now I am in the present and I know what we have to do in the sense that I think we have better size right now. I do think our point production has to change. That’s going to be one of the keys in the Big Ten this year.”
➜ “I’m not trying to avoid the question. I just don’t want to rehash something that sounds like excuses.”
➜ “I think that those first couple years is just trying to understand the expectation of what excellence looks like. I know some of that hasn’t hit on the court yet, and again that’s something there’s no excuses for. We’re working day-to-day on this, but that’s what I think sometimes we have to understand is there is that transition of philosophies.”
Through three games this season, an Illini team with six newcomers has yet to find its offensive footing. After scoring 68 points in a season-opening victory against Indiana State at State Farm Center, Illinois only put up 59 points in a home loss to Valparaiso on Dec. 2 before scoring a season-low 53 points in a home victory against Omaha this past Sunday.
Not surprisingly, the Illini rank last in the Big Ten in scoring offense (60 points per game) and second-to-last in field-goal percentage (35.4). Illinois is ahead of only Purdue (34.4) in that shooting metric. Fahey was rather matter-of-fact in describing what will be the key for Illinois in beating the Cornhuskers for the first since 2017.
“I honestly feel the key is us getting some points on the board,” Fahey said. The Cornhuskers have averaged 77 points through two games in home wins against Oral Roberts (90-61) and Idaho State (64-51).
“Getting an offensive production that matches what we’re doing defensively,” the Illinois coach continued. “I think defensively we have been sound, but we have got to get more comfortable in our offense and understand what (opponents are) doing defensively (against us).”
The presence of 6-foot-5 center Eva Rubin — the Arizona State transfer is still feeling the effects of an ankle injury that kept her out of Illinois’ loss to Valparaiso before returning for the Omaha game — in the post gives Fahey an option to match 6-5 Nebraska senior center Kate Cain.
With so many new pieces on this season’s Illinois team, herself included, Rubin almost feels as if the slate has been wiped clean.
“We have a lot of new players that have worked really hard and they’re are going to be ready to go and step up and give us some good minutes,” Rubin said. “We pretty much have a whole new team, a whole new culture this year. Our offense is new. Our defensive strategies are going to be a lot different than they were last year because of our size and because of our depth. It’s going to be really fun to get to play against these teams with that whole new outlook this season.”