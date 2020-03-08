Progress has been slow for the Illini under Nancy Fahey. A season-ending 71-55 loss to Wisconsin this past Wednesday at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis means Illinois is 30-61 — and only 4-48 in Big Ten play — during Fahey’s tenure. Beat writer JOE VOZZELLI JR. looks ahead to next season:
1. What’s the biggest question facing the Illini this offseason?
Petra Holesinska’s status. The redshirt junior has been noncommittal about her future with the Illini. The fact Holesinska participated in Senior Day ceremonies on Feb. 16 against Purdue indicates the Vracov, Czech Republic, native is at least considering not returning to Illinois. Set to graduate with a marketing degree from Illinois this May, the soon-to-be 23-year old still has a year left of eligibility due to a redshirt year in 2018-19 (knee injury). Losing their leading scorer (12.6 ppg) and a reliable shooter from beyond the arc (41.0 percent, fourth-best mark in Big Ten) would be a big blow to the Illini, who had the worst statistical offense in the Big Ten this past season.
2. Which player(s) will be most important to the team’s success?
Kennedi Myles and Jeanae Terry. Both players had solid freshman seasons. Myles led the Illini in rebounding (8.7 boards per game) and was Illinois’ second-leading scoring behind Holesinska (8.9 ppg). Myles’ 61 steals also showed her all-around ability as a defender. Terry offers a unique skill set at 5-foot-11. The Detroit native may be the Illini’s best option at point guard next season. Terry offered flashes of her potential as a playmaker, especially in the second half. After an offseason illness slowed her late in the summer and into the early fall, Terry turned it around in the new year, putting up decent numbers in Big Ten play by averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
3. How is this year’s recruiting class shaping up? Who’s on board?
Here’s what we know: Illinois signed three players in November — incoming freshmen Aaliyah Nye (5-foot-11 wing out of East Lansing, Mich.) and Aaliyah McQueen (5-9 guard from Flint, Mich.) in addition to 6-1 junior-college forward Solape Amusan. The Illini added a fourth player — Arizona State transfer Eva Rubin — in early December. Erika Porter, a 6-2 forward at Notre Dame (N.J.) High School, committed to Illinois on March 1. With four seniors — Ali Andrews, Brandi Beasley, Courtney Joens and Cierra Rice — coming off the books, the Illini currently have 14 scholarship players for the 2020-21 season if you include Amusan, McQueen, Nye, Porter and Rubin. That leaves one opening.
4. What’s at the top of the list of items the Illini must improve?
Offense, offense and offense. Mentioned it earlier but Illinois ranked dead last in the Big Ten in both field-goal percentage (36.7) and scoring offense (62.0 ppg). Those numbers were even worse in the Illini’s 18 Big Ten regular-season games (35.2, 57.8). The development of Myles and Terry will be key this offseason. Terry, specifically, needs to become more of a scoring threat. The door is open for Rubin to be a significant piece. The 6-foot-5 center, at least on paper, gives the Illini the post presence they lacked. Rubin never found her footing as a Sun Devil. Perhaps a change of scenery will make all the difference for the Chicago native, who won’t be eligible until the spring semester as a mid-year transfer last year.
5. How important is next season to Nancy Fahey’s Illini program?
Fahey’s claim this past November that the Illini were “ready for the next step” never came to fruition. Sure, Illinois has improved by one win in each of Fahey’s first three seasons, but frankly, it could be argued the Illini took a step back this season. Especially in the Big Ten, where Illinois wasn’t really competitive in many games, losing by an average margin of 18.6 points. Fahey is now 4-48 against Big Ten teams at Illinois. Despite continued shows of support from the Illinois administration, specifically athletic director Josh Whitman, year 4 is important to any head coach, and Fahey needs to start showing real progress to justify she’s the right choice to lead this reclamation project at Illinois.