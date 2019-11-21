Lineups
Illinois (3-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G J-Naya Ephraim So. 5-9 5.3
G Petra Holesinska R-Jr. 5-10 16.5
G Jada Peebles Fr. 5-10 11.3
F Kennedi Myles Fr. 6-2 11.3
F Ali Andrews Sr. 6-2 12.0
FYI: Outside of a 23-point fourth quarter — when the game was basically decided — Illinois had an afternoon to forget about on offense against Illinois State this past Saturday during its 74-58 loss to the Redbirds at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Illini, after all, scored only 35 points during the game’s first 30 minutes, marking the fourth loss to Illinois State in the five meetings between the two teams this decade.
Off the bench
G Jeanae Terry Fr. 5-11 7.3
G Courtney Joens Sr. 5-10 6.8
G Brandi Beasley Sr. 5-6 0.0
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Jayla Atmore Jr. 5-8 6.0
G Kyeonia Harris Jr. 5-5 12.0
G Noe’ll Taylor Sr. 5-8 6.0
G Trasity Totten Jr. 5-10 9.5
F Aiya El Hassan Sr. 5-11 14.5
FYI: The Illini will be the second opponent the Golden Lions face in the span of three days after UAPB had 10 days in between games to start the season. The Golden Lions opened with a 76-69 loss at Coastal Carolina on Nov. 8 before waiting until Tuesday to play its second game — a 69-55 loss at Milwaukee.
Off the bench
G Tyler Pyburn Fr. 5-9 8.5
F Oluwatunmise Amusa Jr. 6-2 2.5
F Morgan Christian So. 5-9 1.0
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.
Online: Stream available on BTN Plus.
Series history: Illinois leads series 2-0.
Last meeting: Illinois won 70-58 over UAPB on Nov. 17, 2016, in Champaign.
FYI: Five current Illini — Ali Andrews, Brandi Beasley, Courtney Joens, Petra Holesinska and Cierra Rice — were on the 2016-17 team that beat the Golden Lions by 12 points at State Farm Center. Rice led that group with 11 points in the nonconference win.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Battle on the boards
Nancy Fahey had a one-word answer for what stood out from last Saturday’s 74-58 loss to Illinois State. “Boards,” the third-year Illini coach said of the Redbirds’ 40-17 rebounding edge. “We just got totally outboarded. You can look at shooting percentages, but if you’re shooting one shot and done, you’re going to have a long night. (Rebounding) to me was a key factor.” Through four games, Illinois ranks middle-of-the pack in rebounding nationally (tied for 181st, 39.0 per game). A season ago, the Illini were second-to-last in the Big Ten in rebounding margin (-2.8).
Trust in Ephraim grows
With last season’s starting point guard Brandi Beasley working her way back from a concussion, J-Naya Ephraim has seen increased minutes. The now-sophomore has watched her minutes per game jump from 18.6 a season ago to 24.5 after starting each of the Illini’s first four games. “I’ve been really happy with what J-Naya has been doing, first of all,” Fahey said. “She’s done a great job of court leadership, calling plays, having good discipline.” Fahey was noncommittal on when Beasley may be moved back into the starting lineup. Beasley missed the first three games before playing 15 minutes off the bench against Illinois State. She missed all four of her shots from the field and didn’t score while contributing three assists. “Brandi’s been out for two-and-a-half, three weeks so to kind of throw her back in was not fair to her,” the Illinois coach said. “We’re giving her a chance to get back in the groove of things.” Despite the trust Fahey has in Ephraim, the Illini have clearly missed Beasley’s scoring ability. The senior out of Memphis, Tenn., is Illinois’ top returning scorer from a season ago (11.5 ppg) while Ephraim is still building up confidence in her jump shot (5.3 ppg on 38.9 percent shooting this season).
Shorter bench
Mackenzie Blazek has been out for the Illini’s first four games with what Fahey called a stress reaction in her leg. Fahey is hopeful to get the 6-foot-3 forward back soon, while fellow 6-foot-3 forward Nancy Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou will be out until at least the start of Big Ten play with an undisclosed injury. “Our size is sitting on the bench,” Fahey said of her two injured forwards. “I keep telling people our two 5 players are out, so it’s not like we weren’t prepared for the size (disadvantage). That’s kind of what has been handed to us.”
Prediction: Illinois 79, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63
On paper, UAPB’s guard-heavy lineup won’t present the same rebounding challenges as Illinois State did against the Illini in their first loss of the season. Losing to a Missouri Valley Conference team — albeit a solid one — by double-digits at home was bad enough, but losing to a SWAC school would be even worse.