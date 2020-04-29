CHAMPAIGN — Jenna Smith’s basketball journey has taken the former Illinois women’s basketball standout all over Europe and into the Middle East.
Need some evidence? Smith has played in leagues in Israel, the Czech Republic, Greece, Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain and France.
Most recently, the 31-year-old Smith was playing in France for the second time in her professional career — this time for Basket Landes, a club located in the southwestern French city of Mont de Marsan — when the season was stopped last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Smith joined the roster in late February after the Ligue Féminine de Basketball club lost its center to injury, playing in two games before the regular season was halted in early March with eight games left, the result of the pandemic.
“When you’re overseas, I feel like you have to be open-minded to try different parts of the world. ... (In) every country I’ve been in, the basketball’s different. I was just willing to take this opportunity. I had a blast before the coronavirus (hit),” Smith said. “It’s just an honor and I’m truly blessed. I didn’t think I’d still be playing at 31 years old. I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll try it for a couple years.’ I just love the game and being able to see the world for free, you couldn’t ask for a better opportunity, and to do what I love, is play basketball.”
Smith has since returned to the United States, but even amid the disappointment of no longer being able to play basketball with most national and international sports postponed or outright canceled because of COVID-19, the Illini’s all-time leading scorer (2,160 points) and rebounder (1,217 boards) did have something to celebrate earlier this month. Smith was announced as part of the 15-member 2020 class for the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony for UI’s fourth class is set for Sept. 18 at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Smith, a second-round pick of the Washington Mystics in the 2010 WNBA draft, was out walking her dog when Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman called to give her the news.
“I get back and I have a voicemail from a Champaign-Urbana number. You know a 217 area code,” Smith recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, it’s probably a friend calling.’ I had gotten a new phone (so I said), ‘Oh, let me just listen to the voicemail.’
“I think I listened to the message 2 or 3 times because I was kind of in shock, more in shock just happy, like ‘Wow, I’m really going to be in the Hall of Fame at the University of Illinois.’ It’s such a great honor, so it just took a second to sink in, and I still don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”
The three-time All-Big Ten first-team forward played one season under Theresa Grentz, but after the highly-successful Illini coach retired following the 2006-07 season — Smith’s first campaign in Champaign — that meant Smith and her Illinois teammates had to adjust to a new coach in Jolette Law.
Under Law’s guidance, Smith thrived, earning All-Big Ten selections her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. As a senior, Smith averaged a double-double of 18.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
“When I first met Coach Jo, she coached me to a different level on and off the court,” Smith said. “I thought I was doing well. She pushed me. (The coaches) really got on me. They made me disciplined on and off the court. She pushed me mentally.
“Even now, when I get homesick being overseas because you’re alone all the time. You work out 3-4 hours a day. The rest of it you’re by yourself. I would think of what Coach Law would always say, ‘Nothing will break me. Nothing will break me.’”
Those lessons have proven influential, as Smith navigated through a transition from playing to coaching and back to playing again.
Smith took a year away from playing to become an assistant coach at Indiana State for the 2016-17 season. That Smith was within driving distance of Champaign allowed her to sit courtside for the occasional Illinois women’s basketball game and also reconnect with some college friends and teammates who were still living in the area.
A year in coaching also gave Smith a glimpse into a possible career path for whenever her playing days are over.
“It was a real hard adjustment at first,” Smith said of switching from a full-time player to a full-time coach. “What really helped was the girls (on the Indiana State team). The girls were wanting me in the gym with them all the time, doing different drills with them. They would ask me to do the drills with them, physically. I still got to work out and still do it. I was giving my knowledge to them and making them inspired to want to play at the next level.”
Three years later, Smith was beginning to settle in to her new digs. The former Illini felt like she was in a good place, basketball-wise. Basket Landes, after all, was in fourth place in the French league with a 9-7 record. Smith’s Landes team was also in the quarterfinals of the EuroCup 2020 quarterfinals, a FIBA tournament involving clubs throughout Europe, when that event was suspended in early March because of COVID-19.
“Everything was kind of quarantined over there (in France),” said Smith, who would have stayed overseas until May had the season not been halted. “We didn’t even practice for the last week I was over there. I didn’t really know much about the USA. It didn’t seem like it had hit us that hard.
“The one thing about France, which is an awesome league, is any team can beat any team at any given night. The worst team in the league can beat the best team in the league. Every game you had to come out and compete.”