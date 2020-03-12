CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team will have to replace its leading scorer for a second consecutive season.
A year ago at this point, the Illini knew they would have to go on without Alex Wittinger after the Delano, Minn., native exhausted her eligibility following four standout seasons in Champaign.
Now, a year later, Illinois learned that Petra Holesinska — who had a year of eligibility remaining after redshirting the 2018-19 season due to a knee injury — has decided to transfer from the program.
Holesinska announced that news via her Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
“What a ride this has been,” the 5-foot-10 guard said in a Twitter note. “When I committed to the University of Illinois almost 5 years ago, I had no idea what to expect. ... But it turned out to be one of the best decisions I have ever made and I am forever thankful that I chose to be a Fighting Illini.
“What that being said, I feel like I have given everything I had to this program and it is time for me to move on. I have decided to transfer from the University of Illinois and use my final year of eligibility elsewhere.”
Holesinska is expected to graduate this May with a marketing degree from the University of Illinois and would therefore be immediately eligible at whichever school she transfers to as a graduate transfer.
The Vracov, Czech Republic, native is coming off her best season as an Illini. Holesinska not only led Illinois in scoring, averaging a career-best 12.6 points per game, but shot a career-best 41.0 percent from beyond the arc, a mark that also ranked fourth in the Big Ten. Holesinska’s 161 made three-pointers as an Illini are the fifth-most in program history.
Illinois finished this past season with an 11-19 record, ending the season with a 71-55 loss to Wisconsin in a first-round Big Ten tournament game on March 4.