CHAMPAIGN — Waking up in the middle of the night to watch their daughter play has become a ritual of sorts for Petr Holesinsky and Marketa Holesinska.
When the Illinois women’s basketball team is in action — most Big Ten weekday games start at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. central time — that means it’s 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. back in Petra Holesinska’s native Czech Republic. Holesinska’s parents watch the games on BTN Plus.
Wednesday’s Big Ten tournament first-round game between 13th-seeded Illinois (11-18) and 12th-seeded Wisconsin (11-18), which is set for a 1 p.m. tipoff at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, offers a respite from those middle-of-the-night wakeup calls. The game, after all, starts at 8 p.m. Czech Republic time.
Whether this will be the final time Holesinska’s parents watch their daughter play as an Illini remains to be seen.
The 5-foot-10 redshirt junior guard has a big decision to make whenever Illinois’ season ends, which could be as early as Wednesday in the conference tournament.
Holesinska has an extra year of eligibility after missing all of last season with a ACL injury in her right knee.
But with the soon-to-be 23-year-old — her birthday is March 12 — set to graduate from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor’s degree in marketing this May, Holesinska may forgo her final season of eligibility to pursue what she hopes will be a pro career in Europe.
“I am definitely still going through it,” Holesinska said when asked if she has made a decision about her future at Illinois. “There’s a lot of pros and cons in both decisions, so you know, I just want to finish strong at the Big Ten tournament and take a couple of days to think about everything, think about the four years that I spent here and just make a decision based on that.”
Nancy Fahey said she isn’t sure which way Holesinska is leaning.
“Petra has kept it pretty close to the vest,” the Illinois coach said. “I think when players get to that point, no one is going to be convincing or not convincing. She’ll make the decision of what’s in her best interest.”
Holesinska participated in Senior Day ceremonies before Illinois’ 70-58 loss to Purdue on Feb. 16 at State Farm Center, along with Ali Andrews, Brandi Beasley, Taylor Edwards, Courtney Joens and Cierra Rice.
Holesinska’s parents also flew into Chicago after the Nebraska road game on Feb. 22 and stayed in C-U all of last week, attending the Illini’s home game against Michigan State this past Wednesday, a 72-58 loss.
“We’re extremely close,” Holesinska said of her bond with the class she arrived at Illinois with in 2016. “Ali is my best friend. I’ve lived with her for basically the past three years. I am really close with her. I live with Courtney right now. I’ve lived with Brandi. It’s just you know the bond we have is basically forever. I look at them like my sisters, and I love every one of them.”
On an Illini team without much consistent success on the offensive end (averaged 57.8 points per game against Big Ten competition), Holesinska’s impact as a reliable scorer has been important. She’s the only player on Illinois’ roster averaging in double figures scoring-wise at 13.0 ppg.
That earned Holesinska All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition by the conference’s media members on Monday. The next highest scoring average after Holesinska is freshman forward Kennedi Myles (8.8 ppg).
Fahey blames many of the Illini’s offensive problems on injuries at center.
Mackenzie Blazek has been in and out of the lineup all season with injuries, and Illinois decided to shut the 6-foot-3 sophomore forward down for the season last month with a right leg injury.
“I think the injury to Mackenzie had a big impact. When you don’t have a true 5 player out there, and you’re playing (with some players out of position), what happens is your team has to scheme a lot,” Fahey said. “What’s really hurt us is we haven’t been able to get second shots, or shots as close to the basket because we’re outsized. I think that’s been a consistent problem for us. That kind of has been the pivot of this entire season: not having enough size inside.”
The Illini had been outrebounded on average by 13.3 boards per game in Big Ten play. That weakness showed up during Illinois’ 73-64 regular-season loss to the Badgers on Feb. 2 at State Farm Center. Wisconsin outrebounded Illinois by 11 and 6-foot-3 forward Abby Laszewski (16 points) and 6-foot-1 forward Imani Lewis (11) led the Badgers in scoring.
That will likely have to change Wednesday for Illinois to extend its season by another day.
“(This) has to be (a fresh start). We don’t have a choice,” Fahey said. “You want to look forward. That’s why this is an exciting time for everyone in March, because it’s a clean slate, an opportunity to kind of reset. It has to be that for us. That’s what we’re going to do.”
They're in it to win it
Illinois women’s basketball beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. offers a few predictions for this week’s Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, which begins Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The favorite is ...
Maryland. After early losses to Northwestern (81-58, in Evanston) and Iowa (66-61, in Iowa City), the top-seeded Terrapins have been on a tear, winning their final 14 regular season games to clinch a share of the Big Ten title, alongside the Wildcats. Senior wing Kaila Charles and sophomore center Shakira Austin have been as advertised for Brenda Frese’s team, averaging 15.5 ppg and 12.2 ppg during that aforementioned winning streak. The play of Big Ten Freshman of the Year Ashley Owusu has brought Maryland’s offense to a whole new level (11.6 ppg).
A tournament darkhorse is ...
Iowa. It’s hard to call the defending Big Ten tournament champion Hawkeyes “darkhorses,” but they have flown somewhat under the radar. Kathleen Doyle, The News-Gazette’s All-State Player of the Year in 2016 as a senior at Benet Academy, is as dangerous a player as any in the Big Ten (18.2 ppg), and a big reason Lisa Bluder’s team won 23 games — this despite having to replace Megan Gustafson, last season’s Naismith National Player of the Year.
And the winner is ...
Hard to pick against Maryland in this spot. Northwestern is deserving of respect (Wildcats junior guard Lindsey Pulliam was my pick for Big Ten Player of the Year, which went to Doyle). Look for Iowa to knock off Northwestern in Saturday’s semifinals — like the Hawkeyes did in the regular season, a 26-point win — setting up a rematch of last season’s Iowa-Maryland final. Unlike last season, the Terps will leave Indy with the big trophy. Maryland 67, Iowa 63.