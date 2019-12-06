CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thursday night’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game represented a big opportunity for the Illinois women’s basketball team.
Undefeated North Carolina. First true road game. First time playing a high-major opponent.
A victory would have shown clear progress during Nancy Fahey’s third season and given the Illini coach her first signature nonconference victory since arriving in Champaign before the 2017-18 season.
But, unlike a season ago when the Illini took ACC foe Clemson to overtime in an eventual 69-67 road loss, Thursday’s matchup was never close.
The Tar Heels rushed out to an 18-point advantage after the first quarter, and led by double digits the rest of the way, handing Illinois an 85-60 defeat in front of 2,116 fans at Carmichael Arena.
While it wasn’t as bad as the Illini’s 96-49 loss to Virginia Tech at State Farm Center during Fahey’s first season, Illinois (6-2) still struggled mightily against UNC (7-0).
Brandi Beasley was the only Illini in double figures, scoring a team-high 13 points while playing a season-high 23 minutes.
Beasley — in only her fifth game back after missing Illinois’ first three games due to concussion protocol — finished 5 of 11 from the field.
UNC opened up a 46-23 advantage at the break and the Illini never got any closer than 15 points in the second half.
Taylor Koenen produced a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who had five players reach double-digit scoring.