CHAMPAIGN — As Nancy Fahey described it Tuesday, the third-year Illinois women’s basketball coach still feels like the new old kid on the block when it comes to Big Ten coaching circles.
In Fahey’s mind, while she’s been around the game for a while — evidenced by 31 seasons coaching at Division III Washington University before joining the Illini program before the 2017-18 season — the 61-year-old is still a relative newcomer to Division I women’s college basketball.
Fahey isn’t, however, as new to the Big Ten’s brand of basketball as Penn State first-year coach Carolyn Kieger or Minnesota second-year leader Lindsay Whalen. Fahey’s Illinois team beat the Gophers 74-71 at State Farm Center on Jan. 12, and the Illini will travel to State College, Pa., for a first look at Kieger’s Nittany Lions on Feb. 9.
C. Vivian Stringer, on the other hand, certainly doesn’t qualify as a new face in the Division I basketball coaching profession. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, after all, is now in her 49th season as a basketball coach, 25 of which have been at Rutgers, and leads the Scarlet Knights (15-4, 5-3) into a 6 p.m. showdown Thursday against Illinois (10-9, 1-7) in Piscataway, N.J.
“She’s given a lot to the game. You have to respect that,” Fahey said of the 71-year-old Edenborn, Pa., native, who is one of only two Big Ten coaches with 20-plus seasons at their current school; Lisa Bluder is now in her 20th season at Iowa. “The other thing is you don’t see a lot of women who have that kind of tenure. I think you see that more on the men’s side. Our young coaches, they all need those role models that have been doing it for such a long time and have had so much success. That in itself is big for our game.”
Stringer, who reached 1,000 career wins last season, missed the last month of that season for Rutgers after taking a health-related leave of absence at the urging of her doctors. Stringer was away from the Scarlet Knights for their final seven games, including a first-round loss to Buffalo in the NCAA tournament.
Stringer hasn’t missed a game for Rutgers since returning to the bench in the fall, though, and watched her Scarlet Knights use a 26-2 third quarter to put away Illinois for good in a 75-51 victory at State Farm Center on Jan. 9. Fahey hopes the Illini can take lessons from that loss to Rutgers and apply them to the rematch three weeks later.
“When you watch film, you can watch film of a lot of people doing it different ways,” Fahey said. “There’s nothing like seeing your team and what (your opponent is) doing against you. So, it gives us a much different look and an opportunity to make some corrections. They’re a team that relies on their athletic ability to get up and down the court, and they’re extremely fast and they press a ton. We did not handle that well in game one.”
Illinois also had the benefit of a few extra days of preparation with the Illini last playing a week ago, a 79-60 home loss to then-No. 20 Maryland, in which the Illini were without Kennedi Myles. The 6-foot-2 freshman forward was out with a concussion as Illinois dropped its third consecutive game.
Fahey said Tuesday, however, she expects to have Myles back in the lineup for Thursday’s road game.