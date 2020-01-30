Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Brandi Beasley (1) in a NCAA game vs. Maryland at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Brandi Beasley (1) in a NCAA game vs. Maryland at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.