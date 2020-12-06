CHAMPAIGN — Finding any level of sustained success has yet to happen in Nancy Fahey’s now three-plus seasons leading the Illinois women’s basketball program.
But, it’s safe to say that for the Illini to turn things around as a program, it will take the continued development of a three-member sophomore class. Kennedi Myles, Jada Peebles and Jeanae Terry, after all, are what the Illinois coach considers to be the first class Fahey and her staff had an influential hand in recruiting from start to finish.
“They’re a bit of what you’re sensing is that nucleus (of the team), especially as three freshmen that saw a lot of time, probably the most time as a collective three in the Big Ten,” Fahey said ahead of Sunday’s 2 p.m. nonconference game for Illinois (1-1) against Omaha (1-1) at State Farm Center in Champaign. “We’re still growing. You can’t forget they’re still sophomores. The thing that gets them a little older, makes them act a little older, is all the experience they got last year.
“Quite frankly, the expectations I have for them have also risen. We just have to get all three going at one time. That consistency is what we’re looking for, and I know that they all embrace that and want to do that because all three are (going to be) pretty good contributors on both ends (of the floor for us).”
Through two games, the Illini have leaned heavily on Terry. The 5-foot-11 guard contributed a career-high 24 points in a season-opening win against Indiana State and followed that up with 16 points in Illinois’ 62-59 home loss to Valparaiso on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-2 forward Myles, who had a standout freshman season, finished with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds against the Crusaders while Peebles, a 5-foot-10 guard, scored 10 points.
Take those three out of equation (40 points), however, and Illinois downright struggled as a team. That sophomore trio poured in 17 of the Illini’s 24 made field goals. The rest of their teammates went 7 of 26 from the field (26.9 percent).
“We made one (three-pointer) out of like 16 (attempts),” Fahey said of Wednesday’s nonconference defeat. “You’re not going to win any ball games when a team’s in a zone (defense) ... and you can’t pull them out of it. I felt like some players passed up shots. Last year, they kind of looked to Ali Andrews and they looked to Petra (Holesinska) when those clutch times were there.
“They have just been in a situation where other people were taking those shots, and now it’s their turn. But that’s why you work hard and that’s why you get those opportunities because you put all that time in the gym.”
In those instances where Illinois is not hitting its outside shots, like what happened against Valparaiso, Pebbles said the guards have to be willing to attack the basket.
What hampered the Illini on Wednesday night was that even when players did take the ball to the hoop and force the Crusaders into fouls, Illinois was unable to take advantage of its foul-line opportunities, going 10 of 22 at the free-throw line.
As the Illini look to Sunday’s game with the Mavericks — the final game before Big Ten play starts next Thursday at Nebraska — Illinois is still without its full roster.
On Friday, Fahey said 6-foot-5 center Eva Rubin is “questionable” for Sunday’s game with the same ankle sprain that kept her out of the Valparaiso loss. That may mean more time for 6-3 junior-college transfer Geovana Lopes at center if Rubin can’t go.
Regardless, the bulk of the scoring load will likely fall of the shoulders of Illinois’ three sophomores, especially with the rest of the Illini’s rotation a work in progress, a fact made more difficult by adding six newcomers to the mix.
“Last year was easy to say we’re just freshmen, even though we weren’t treated as freshmen,” Peebles said. “This year, it’s like, ‘OK, I’m now an upperclassmen. I know what I need to do. I know I need to score.’
“We know it starts with us. Now, we’re looking for our own shots. We’re trying to show everybody we’re trying to be that top leading scorer. We’re trying to be the ones to change the program. That’s us. We’re changing the culture.”