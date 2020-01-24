CHAMPAIGN — Having Kennedi Myles dressed in street clothes before Thursday night’s Big Ten game against No. 20 Maryland was ominous enough.
Add in the fact the Terrapins had been arguably the conference’s best team over the past two weeks, and the Illini women’s basketball team looked destined for another long night.
Maryland only added to those fears with a fast start, leading 10-0 before Illinois got on the board when Mackenzie Blazek drained a 15-footer after four minutes had elapsed in the game.
The Illini made inroads into the Terrapins’ lead at points during the game, especially late in both the second and third quarters, but Maryland successfully got to the free-throw line and used its size advantage in the paint to hand Illinois a 79-60 defeat in front of an announced crowd of 1,088 fans at State Farm Center.
Myles’ absence for Illinois (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten) meant Ali Andrews returning to the starting lineup, and the 6-foot-2 senior forward delivered, providing one of the few bright spots for the Illini on the night against the Terrapins (15-4, 6-2).
Blazek had replaced Andrews in the starting five against Minnesota — a 74-71 home victory on Jan. 12 — but with Myles out because of a concussion — the fourth Illinois player to miss time this season with a head injury — the Illini needed the size Andrews and Blazek offered to at least try to combat the Terrapins’ formidable inside presence.
Namely 6-foot-5 center Shakira Austin and 6-foot-1 combo guard/forward Kaila Charles.
Myles being out also created minutes for Nancy Panagiotopoulou.
The redshirt sophomore forward, who missed back-to-back seasons and the first 18 games of the 2019-20 campaign with knee and leg injuries, played for the first time as an Illini, logging 11 1 / 2 minutes against Maryland.
“Getting to the free-throw line was critical for us, and obviously the glass, I thought that made a big difference for us when we weren’t shooting the ball as well as we needed to,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said after her team outrebounded the Illini 52-35. “We really tried to expose that (advantage in the post) once we saw we were able to get them in foul trouble. It was a huge advantage once we were able to kind of go inside and get a lot of things going for us.”
Andrews scored 11 points in the first half, but Austin and Charles did enough, with 21 points between them, to help the Terrapins lead 40-27 entering the halftime break.
The second half saw Maryland largely stay in control of the game.
A late run in the third quarter by Illinois was enough to at least give the Illini a chance to cut its deficit to single digits.
But the Illini’s inability to close out to Taylor Mikesell in the corner proved costly, with the Terrapins sophomore sharpshooter knocking down a three-pointer to put Maryland ahead 60-46 entering the fourth quarter.
“We have to learn to put a full 40 minutes together,” Andrews said. “We can’t have 10-point lapses against a team like Maryland. That just makes it even harder to come back from.”
Led by Charles (20 points, nine rebounds) and Austin (14 points, seven rebounds), Maryland pulled away in the final period for a fourth consecutive victory, while Illinois suffered its seventh loss in Big Ten play by double digits.
Andrews finished with 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting to lead the Illini, who actually held the Terrapins under 35 percent from the field for the first 30 minutes.
It didn’t matter, however, with Illinois also putting up an inefficient offensive game, evidenced by 37.3 percent shooting and 23 turnovers, including six from Petra Holesinska. The redshirt junior guard countered with 14 points.
The Illini also watched Maryland go to the free-throw line eight more times, with the Terrapins making 16 of their 23 attempts at the line compared to a 8 of 15 performance by Illinois, which has a full week to prepare for its next game on Jan. 30 at Rutgers (15-3, 5-2).
“We held them to a good shooting percentage,” Illini coach Nancy Fahey said. “Obviously, the size of Maryland presents problems for a lot of people, not just us. I was trying to get our kids to go straight up (with their hands on defense). We talked about it all week. I just felt sometimes we were straight up. Maryland went after us. There were direct plays inside. That was tough to send them to the line that much.”